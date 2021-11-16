Panoramic Ventures Continues to Invest in the Future of Healthcare Firm partners with Cressey & Company to fuel continued growth of healthcare data analytics company Trella Health

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoramic Ventures today announced its participation in a significant financing round for Trella Health led by private equity firm Cressey & Company LP, a top investor in healthcare services and healthcare tech companies. Trella Health, a provider of actionable insights for healthcare networks, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and the post-acute care market, has been a Panoramic Ventures portfolio company since 2016.

The investment underscores Panoramic's continuing focus on healthcare tech solutions that help to increase care efficiencies, lower costs, and improve overall healthcare outcomes. In addition to Trella Health, companies in Panoramic's current investment portfolio include:

Acclivity Health , which delivers the technologies needed to ensure patients with advanced illness receive the right care at the right time in the right setting

the United States ChartSpan , the largest chronic care management company and merit-based incentive payment system (MIPS) service provider in

Ksana Health , which is revolutionizing the delivery of mental healthcare through remote behavioral monitoring and behavior change support

nView, which helps healthcare professionals and research organizations screen for and monitor mental disorders in children and adults

ObjectiveHealth , which provides an innovative approach to clinical research aimed at improving patient outcomes at the point of care

OncoLens , a healthcare platform for Tumor Boards that gathers expert advice from across a hospital network in a matter of minutes, saving time and money while improving outcomes

OpenLoop , a technology marketplace that connects certified clinicians with locum tenens and telehealth opportunities

Opya , the leader in early intervention therapy for children with autism and a provider of in-home applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy

PriorAuthNow , the leading expert in real-time electronic prior authorizations, creating a truly touchless experience

RelayOne , a surgical coordination platform that helps improve efficiency in the OR by allowing those involved to review up-to-date schedules and receive status change notifications

ShiftMed , one of the largest digital healthcare workforce management platforms with over 60,000 credentialed nurses and healthcare professionals

Wellview , a healthcare engagement company for self-insured employers whose product improves plan results by reducing population health risks and costs

Panoramic has a long track record of making successful investments in the healthcare tech space, with notable exits including Ingenious Med, REACH Health, Vendormate, and Aspirion.

"As a supporter of Trella Health's mission of creating optimal care networks that yield superior outcomes and greater efficiencies, we're pleased to take part in its latest financing round to fuel its continued growth," said Mark Buffington, Managing Partner of Panoramic Ventures. "Data-driven decisions are key to improving how our healthcare system in the United States operates. We look forward to continuing to support Trella as it reshapes how decisions are made around patient care to augment quality and lower costs."

U.S. national healthcare expenditure reached $3.8 trillion in 2019, or $11,582 per person, and is estimated to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028.

