Rx-360 Launches New Interactive Website

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360, an international pharmaceutical consortium dedicated to supply chain integrity and patient safety has announced the launch of its new website at Rx-360.org. The improved site was designed with the aim of facilitating the ongoing building of stronger partnerships between pharmaceutical manufacturers and suppliers in an effort to drive positive change in pharmaceutical supply chain security, material quality, and patient safety.

(PRNewsfoto/Rx-360)

Jim Fries, CEO of Rx-360 commented, "We are always seeking ways to upgrade the member experience and to further engage global industry leaders. Now being able to regularly update our website with always more relevant, real-time information and new interactive tools is a great step toward achieving this goal."

Rx-360 plans to continually include member authored publications as well as timely membership-produced content and interactive resources that will both inform and broadly support its current membership while attracting others with clear evidence of the strong value of joining the organization.

About Rx-360

Rx-360 is an international pharmaceutical supply chain consortium formed in 2009 to support an industry-wide commitment to ensuring patient safety by enhancing quality and authenticity throughout the supply chain. The organization's mission is to protect patient safety by sharing information and developing processes related to the integrity of the healthcare supply chain and the quality of its materials primarily through its working group and unique audit program.

We are a community of pharmaceutical thought leaders committed to driving positive change within the industry. To learn more visit Rx-360.org or email jfries@rx-360.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rx-360