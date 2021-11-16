Taziki's Mediterranean Café Treats Customers To Free Dessert on November 17- National Baklava Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taziki's Mediterranean Café is excited to celebrate National Baklava Day on November 17. This year, Taziki's is celebrating by offering customers one free slice of Baklava with any purchase for online or in-store orders with use of the promo code: BAKLAVA.

Baklava (pronounced bock-la-vah) is the quintessential Greek dessert and the ideal ending to any meal. This sweet dessert is a combination of dozens of light, fluffy phyllo dough layers filled with walnuts, mixed with cinnamon and topped with fresh honey.

"Baklava is one of our most popular desserts," said Dan Simpson, CEO, Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe. "We want to celebrate by encouraging our customers to live the good life and enjoy a slice of Baklava on Taziki's this fall."

Taziki's Baklava is an authentically sourced product, made fresh from Hellas Bakery , the restaurant's source of fine Greek pastries and specialty desserts. All their pastries are made fresh daily from only the finest ingredients. Not only are they made in-house, but they are delivered daily to all Taziki's locations.

"Everything we do is about quality at Hellas. All of our baked goods are created from fourth generation recipes. We've been making Baklava the same way for 100 years now," says Nick Karterouliotis, Owner, Hellas Bakery. "Taziki's does business in the same fashion as our company, so it just makes sense to partner on this delicious Greek dessert."

A list of participating Taziki's locations can be found here and photos related to Taziki's National Baklava Day can be found here.

About Taziki's Mediterranean Café

Taziki's Mediterranean Café is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America's fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki's has over 90 restaurant locations, spanning across 18 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in their name echoes across their best-in-class, chef-inspired cuisine but is intentionally approachable for any person, anywhere. Taziki's takes pride in their made-from-scratch food that nourishes customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, or microwaves.

Taziki's mission is to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

