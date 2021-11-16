Two Practices Managing More than $500 Million Join Cetera Strutzel Family Wealth Management and Martingale Investment Group affiliate with Cetera through Summit Financial Networks, driving record year for recruiting

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, today announced that two firms managing more than half a billion dollars combined have affiliated with Cetera through Summit Financial Networks. Strutzel Family Wealth Management and Martingale Investment Group collectively oversee more than $532 million in assets under advisement. The groups join Cetera from Raymond James and are based in Schaumburg, IL.

Strutzel Family Wealth Management, a father-son team with nearly 50 years of experience run by David and Matthew Strutzel, provides wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services, advising clients on tax strategies, pension funds, retirement plans, estate planning, and charitable giving. Martingale Investment Group is led by 31-year industry veteran Ron Kapraun, and Julie Bjorklund, CFP®. The firm has served families and small businesses for more than 30 years.



"We were seeking a firm where we felt a stronger sense of community where we would be considered more than just business partners," said David and Matthew Strutzel. "Cetera and Summit provide growth and business-building resources that will redefine the trajectory of our business that are not available elsewhere. We are proud to join such a welcoming community and to call this our long-term home."

"Summit and Cetera are genuinely invested in our practice and seriously committed to driving our success," said Ron Kapraun. "We were seeking a more collaborative and client-first partnership, and Cetera and Summit share and embrace our values. We welcome this change and look forward to enhancing our business and continuing to provide the best service to our clients."

"Cetera's ongoing investments in our platform continue to attract high-quality financial professional from a diverse set of competitors," said John Pierce, head of business development at Cetera. "This is further evidence that we are providing industry-leading resources for financial professionals to grow their enterprise value and serve their clients more holistically. We welcome Ron, Julie, David and Matt to the team and are confident that their businesses will thrive and they will be very happy."

Cetera recently announced its third-quarter recruiting results, which generated nearly $2.5 billion, and put Cetera on pace to attract more than $10 billion through recruiting in 2021.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees $340 billion in assets under administration and $119 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2021.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

