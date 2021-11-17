Agenda Set for Context Flagship Alternative Investments Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Context's flagship Miami 2022 conference will focus on new frontiers in alternative investments. The agenda is packed with notable speakers and panelists providing firsthand investment observations and trends.

The conference will begin on Sunday, January 23rd at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa with registration and welcome reception followed by three full days of keynotes, panel discussions and one-on-one meetings. Each day is dedicated to exploring pioneering insights into emerging market opportunities in crypto currency and digital assets, space and sports and more.

In addition to the distinguished speakers and illuminating panels, the conference is filled with live entertainment, including a special performance by an eight-time Grammy award winning musician, other performers and networking events.

"Demand for alternative investments is booming. The Context 365 platform allows buyers and sellers to connect on alternative investments throughout the year. Before the conference, attendees will use the platform to connect and set up face-to-face meetings. We jokingly call this 'alternative investments speed dating' but it is actually very serious business," commented Eric Noll, Context CEO.

Speakers and Panel Discussions

Day One: Inspirational Start Followed by Space, Sports and Beyond

Investment opportunities in space-related technologies as well as sports have skyrocketed as institutional investors look to enter these sectors. To meet those demands, Context panels showcase experts with first-hand experience:

Canadian Astronaut Colonel Chris Hadfield and American Astronaut Captain Scott Kelly will headline a panel on space exploration and the next frontier.

Marc Lasry , Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Avenue Capital Group and Co-Owner of the 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks basketball team joins John Culbertson , Strategic Advisor & Board Member, Context Capital Partners to discuss the Credit Markets and Opportunities in 2022.

Two-time NBA All-Star and studio analyst for the NBA on TNT, Baron Davis will headline a panel discussion on the digitization of sports and investing.

Jonah Blake , Chief Gaming Officer and Managing Partner at Game Fund Partners will lead a panel on Metaverse – how it works and what it means for the alternatives space.

Day Two: The Ether – The Future of Digital

The global crypto currency market reached a value of US $364.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 60.8% during 2021-2026 according to ResearchAndMarkets. Not surprising, crypto currency and digital assets is the fastest growing segment on the Context 365 platform, with related funds in the system more than tripling in the last year.

Context is presenting an enhanced series of panels on crypto and digital assets with some of the leading minds and pioneers:

Kevin O'Leary , businessman, author and television personality "Mr. Wonderful" on Shark Tank, will present a keynote on digital assets and decentralized finance.

Robert W. Cook , president and CEO of FINRA, will discuss regulation of digital assets.

Joining in a panel on the future of digital assets are: Perianne Boring , founder and president, Chamber of Digital Commerce; Nikita Fadeev , partner and head of Fasanara Digital, Fasanara Capital and Forbes 30 Under 30 lister; Zac Prince , CEO of BlockFi; and Renata Szkoda , CFO & COO of BlueFire Capital, a Galaxy Digital company.

Michael J. Saylor , chairman and CEO of Micro Strategy, inventor, author and philanthropist and Guy Adami , host of CNBC's Fast Money are teaming up to talk about Bitcoin and Beyond.

Top influencers of the digital asset space will discuss all things crypto: Michael Novogratz , Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital and Meltem Demirrors, Chief Strategy Officer, Coin Shares.

Grace Reyes , CEO of TIDE will lead a discussion on allocating insights for emerging managers with the top allocators in the country: New York City Board of Education Retirement System; Teachers Retirement System of Texas ; Cambridge Associates and office of the Illinois State Treasury.

Day Three: Back to Earth

Emerging from Covid-19, alternative investors are considering what comes next and are looking for market opportunities and alternatives for diversifying their portfolios. Panelists and keynotes will give insights on the market:

Sustainable investing and ESG has moved forward in the last few years with new regulations driving significant interest. John L. Bowman , executive vice president, CAIA will moderate a panel discussing what's ahead with; Caroline Abramo , CEO, Pana Low Carbon Emissions and Ethan Levine , managing director and co-head of Real Assets and Sustainability, Commonfund Capital, Inc.

Leading a CIO panel discussion on protecting portfolios from inflation and diversification into alternative asset classes are: Katherine Molnar , CIO, Fairfax County Police Officers Retirement System, Mark Anson , CEO and CIO of the Commonfund, chairman of the board of Commonfund Capital Inc. and Commonfund Asset Management Company.

Supporting and participating in the conference are lead sponsors: Jefferies, Cowen, TresVista, Barclays, Citco, StoneX, and TD Securities. In addition, other supporting sponsors are shown at www.contextsummits.com.

Additional speakers and panels will be added soon. To view the latest agenda go to: Context Miami Summit 2022 Agenda .

Attendees

Context Summits annual meeting brings together more than 2,000 professionals interested in alternative investments. Context 365 members will have the opportunity to schedule investor and allocator one-one meetings, participate in private events, meet-and-greets with keynote speakers, participate in thought leadership sessions and network with the blue-chip firms.

Miami 2022 Venue

Context Summits Miami 2022 will take over the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.

Tucked away on 300 acres away from the high traffic and crowds of Miami and South Beach, the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is a tropical oasis with a culture of accessible luxury and enriching experiences. The resort offers two championship golf courses, state-of-the-art spa, celebrity Chef Michael Mina's award-winning Bourbon Steak restaurant, dining destination CORSAIR kitchen & bar, and state-of-the-art Tidal Cove Water park.

Context will follow all Florida state mandates to ensure the safety and protection of all attendees.

A link to the resort is https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/miajt-jw-marriott-miami-turnberry-resort-and-spa/.

Event Registration

Context Summits annual meeting brings together professionals interested in alternative investments. To register for the event, go to: https://www.context365.com/miami-2022-registration

About Context

Context connects the alternative investment industry through a combination of signature events and one-on-one meetings paired with technology. Context Summits delivers efficient and productive in-person networking opportunities

Context 365 is a discovery and connection technology that links thousands of allocators and alternative investment fund managers. Through its 'state of the art' platform, members are equipped to discover and access new opportunities, through proprietary matching algorithms and deep networking capabilities.

Allocators in Context 365 include family and multi-family offices, fund-of-funds, institutional investors including pension, endowments, foundations, and consulting firms. Investment managers in Context 365 include hedge, private equity, fixed income, private debt, private credit, and venture capital funds, as well as commodity trading advisors and direct lending managers.

