Application Period Open for the 2022 Vernier/NSTA Technology Awards Seven STEM educators can each receive $5,500 in prizes for their innovative use of data-collection technology

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The call for applications for the 2022 Vernier/NSTA Technology Awards is now open for STEM educators nationwide. Now in its 19th year, this annual awards program from Vernier Software & Technology and the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) will recognize seven educators for their innovative use of data-collection technology in the classroom. Each winning educator will receive $5,500 in prizes.

"STEM educators are continuously finding new and exciting ways to engage students using data-collection technology," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "In celebration of this innovative teaching, we are once again partnering with NSTA to highlight—and award—standout STEM educators for their hands-on, technology-enabled classroom best practices."

Chosen by a panel of NSTA-appointed experts, the 2022 Vernier/NSTA Technology Award winners will each receive $1,000 in cash, $3,000 in Vernier products, and up to $1,500 toward expenses to attend the NSTA National Conference on Science Education. The deadline for applications is December 15.

Last year's award winners used data-collection technology to conduct a Biot-Savart law experiment, sample fresh water at turtle communities, investigate the biological aspect of making music, and more.

"Outstanding educators motivate, engage, and help to instill a sense of wonder and empowerment in students through imaginative and innovative science teaching," said Eric Pyle, president of NSTA. "We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Vernier to showcase deserving educators and to celebrate the inspirational and important work that they do in their classrooms every day."

For more information about the 2022 Vernier/NSTA Technology Awards, visit www.vernier.com/about-us/grants .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for 40 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit www.vernier.com .

