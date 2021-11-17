Sirona Medical Partners with AI Developer RevealDx to Support Radiologists in the Diagnosis of Lung Cancer RevealDx will integrate its AI-enabled decision support software into Sirona's unified Radiology Operating System (RadOS)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirona Medical , a software company founded on a deep understanding of both the practice and business of radiology, today announced a partnership with RevealDx , a Seattle-based software developer focused on improving lung cancer outcomes through advanced, radiomics-based, clinical decision support.

The partnership will enable RevealDx to integrate their CE-marked RevealAI-Lung algorithm into Sirona's unified radiology platform, Workspace, making it easier for radiologists to implement the AI model into practice.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. Early detection and diagnosis of lung cancer is critical to increasing survival rates — which currently is less than 20%. Recent updates to national screening guidelines could result in a 54% increase in patients eligible for screenings. This potential surge will require arming radiologists with better AI tools to not only help with diagnosing lung nodules but also to ensure appropriate follow-up and long-term patient management.

"We are excited to welcome our first AI partner, RevealDx, to our RadOS platform as we believe radiology IT systems need to be fundamentally re-architectured — unifying the worklist, viewer, reporter, and AI onto one system — for AI algorithms to provide optimal usability and performance for vendors and physicians alike," said Cameron Andrews, founder and chief executive officer of Sirona Medical. "With a modern platform, AI has the power to redefine the radiology work product. We look forward to partnering with other leading AI developers to create the novel tools and radiomics applications that will amplify the value of radiology."

This is the first AI partnership for Sirona Medical since the company's exit from stealth in Aug. 2021. It is part of the company's broader vision to equip AI developers and radiology practices with the infrastructure necessary to realize the value of AI at scale. The fragmented, siloed nature of the existing radiology IT landscape causes workflow frustrations for radiologists, but also for innovative software developers having to deploy their applications through hundreds of custom integrations.

"Sirona's products have structural characteristics that allow them to do what other PACS cannot, making it easier to integrate our AI into the diagnostic process," added Chris Wood, chief executive officer of RevealDx. "Sirona is a critical partner for us as we begin our commercialization process here in the U.S."

Wood, who has over 30 years of experience in both AI and PACS, will also serve as an advisor to Sirona Medical, providing strategic guidance on continuous improvements and updates to Sirona's RadOS platform.

About Sirona Medical Inc.

Sirona Medical Inc. is addressing the needs of today's radiology practices with a novel cloud-native platform that unifies radiology IT applications – worklist, viewer, reporter, and AI – onto a single, streamlined Workspace. Sirona's radiology operating system (RadOS) puts radiologists in the driver's seat with novel AI-powered solutions that simplify their workflow and amplify their work product. Based in San Francisco, CA, Sirona Medical is founded on a deep understanding of both the practice and business of radiology, with the goal of enabling radiologists to work as fast as they can think. For more information, please visit www.sironamedical.com .

About RevealDx

RevealDx is a Seattle-based software company whose vision is to dramatically improve lung cancer outcomes. RevealDx achieves this by delivering the most advanced, radiomics and AI-enabled, lung cancer decision-support software, driving the optimal clinical pathway for each patient. For more information, visit https://reveal-dx.com/ .

