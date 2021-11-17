TeamSense Launches Interactive Voice Response-to-text Product For Those Without Mobile Or Email Access

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSense, app-free digital tools purpose built for the hourly workforce, is launching a new product that ensures EVERY employee has equal access to their innovative absence reporting tool. Created for the small percentage of workers (< 3%) without access to a smart phone or email, TeamSense has developed a voice-based absence reporting product that plugs directly into their flagship system. With supply chain disruptions, a global pandemic, cold and flu season, combined with the upcoming holidays, increased unexpected absences are a given. The product is now available as an add-on feature to all of the TeamSense pricing packages.

TeamSense, hatched in 2020, began as a COVID symptom attestation tool for deskless workers and was acquired by the industrial tech company Fortive in July 2021. The voice response-to-text product works by an employee simply making a phone call to a centralized employer number to report an absence. For example, a corporate employee uses a landline keypad to choose, "1 for late arrival," "2 for absence," "3 for personal day," "4 for vacation," and supervisors on a manufacturing floor are immediately notified via text without having to be in their office. Based on the employee input TeamSense automatically sends notifications via text/and or email to their supervisors, tracked in the TeamSense database, and shared with the existing HR tech stack.

"Though it's only about 3% of Americans who do not have access to modern technology, this product is about inclusion," said cofounder, Alison Teegarden whose deep expertise in the manufacturing sector inspires her involvement: "As of this year, there are 636,079 manufacturing businesses in America; this is every vertical from food, health, warehousing, aerospace, auto, printing – they all employ hourly workers who because of their deskless status are so difficult to reach. We are on a mission to change that."

About TeamSense: TeamSense is the leading app-free, text-based digital platform tool developed to manage hourly workers by manufacturing veterans whose understanding of what keeps a factory running makes it the #1 choice for multinational employers from Hunter Douglas to Pella Windows. Based in Everett, Washington, TeamSense is wholly owned by Fortive, a leader in industrial technology.

