Cansortium Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Tuesday, November 30 at 5:00 p.m. ET

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Cansortium management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610

International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340

Conference ID: 10017358

Link: Cansortium Q3 2021 Earnings Call

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (949) 200-4603.

The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.getfluent.com/.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

Company Contact

Robert Beasley, CEO

(305) 900-6266

www.getfluent.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(949) 200-4603

investors@cansortium.com

Media Contact

Julie Dietel

Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency

julie@mygrasslands.com

(978) 502-7705

