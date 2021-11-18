eMed Names Leading Epidemiologist Michael Mina, MD, PhD, as Chief Science Officer Expert in immunology and clinical pathology has been a vocal advocate of rapid at-home testing

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed , the leading digital health care company democratizing healthcare with its Digital Point-of-Care™ platform, today announced that it has hired Dr. Michael Mina as its first Chief Science Officer. Dr. Mina joins from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, where he was Associate Professor of epidemiology, immunology and infectious diseases.

Dr. Michael Mina, Chief Science Officer at eMed

As Chief Science Officer, Dr. Mina will lead eMed's Advisory Services group, as the company expands its portfolio of partners, geographies and test coverage. This new group will enable diagnostics companies to digitize their point of care solutions on the eMed platform, while also launching eMed's Clinical Trial Recruitment services, and new Test-to-Treat™ capability.

eMed's Digital Point-of-Care platform provides:

Verified testing with results in just minutes via a digital certified lab report

CLIA certified laboratory virtual supervision by telehealth proctors available 24/7

Automated result reporting to public health agencies and partner portals

Early diagnosis and access to treatment

Same-day distribution of life-saving therapies for positive test results

eMed is FDA authorized, CDC accepted and OSHA, HIPAA and HL7 compliant.

Dr. Mina joins eMed's leadership team at a pivotal moment for the company as it brings its Test-to-Treat™ solution to market by aiding in the prescription and delivery of soon-to-be-approved antiviral therapeutics. Early diagnosis and access to treatment with same-day distribution of life-saving therapies improves patient outcomes, lowers costs and reduces the burden of illness on the healthcare system.

"Dr. Mina has been a leading, trusted voice throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, repeatedly calling for rapid antigen testing to be widely adopted, which is a message that aligns with the mission at eMed," said Dr. Patrice Harris, Co-Founder and CEO, eMed. "He brings a unique combination of expertise and team-building that will bring together the partnerships and medical science to re-invent in-home care. We are confident that he will be pivotal in advancing our mission to 'eMed the world.'"

As part of its ongoing commitment to deliver affordable, on-demand access to healthcare services, eMed is innovating new technology to home-enable third-party verified results for more diagnostic tests, including influenza, drug testing and sexually transmitted infections, among other conditions.

"Widespread rapid testing remains a crucial tool for mitigating the spread of COVID-19, even as vaccines become nearly ubiquitous, and eMed's mission to enable broader access to at-home testing and treatment via telehealth proctored testing aligns well with my vision for ending this pandemic and for the future of medicine and public health." said Dr. Michael Mina, Chief Science Officer, eMed. "I look forward to bringing my knowledge and expertise to the talented team at eMed already leading the charge in at-home rapid testing."

About Dr. Mina

Dr. Mina joins eMed from the T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard, where he was assistant professor of epidemiology, immunology and infectious diseases and a core member of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics (CCDD). He was previously associate medical director in clinical pathology at Brigham and Women's Hospital, in the Harvard Medical School. Dr. Mina earned his Ph.D. and M.D. from Emory University and performed postdoctoral research at Princeton University and Harvard Medical School.

About eMed

eMed makes it easier than ever to access healthcare solutions online. Our Digital Point-of-Care platform embraces quantitative medicine and is revolutionizing the healthcare industry with the first-of-its-kind at-home rapid testing solution. It's convenient, guided, and accurate.

