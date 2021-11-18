Omnicom Public Relations Group Appoints Kiersten Zweibaum as Global Chief Growth and Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Public Relations Group (OPRG), a division of Omnicom Group's Communications Consultancy Network (NYSE: OMC), today announced the appointment of Kiersten Zweibaum as Global Chief Growth and Marketing Officer (CGMO). Working with our roster of agencies, Zweibaum will be responsible for expanding relationships with existing clients, identifying and securing new clients, and enhancing the OPRG brand externally to attract both talent and clients alike. Zweibaum will report to Chris Foster, CEO of OPRG.

"Throughout her career, Kiersten has held several leadership positions, from client director to practice leader to global head of growth at Ketchum," said Foster. "Our agencies will benefit greatly from her diverse experience and dynamic leadership in pursuit of growth."

Zweibaum began her career at Ketchum, one of OPRG's global communications agencies, over 25 years ago, working with financial services and travel clients. A Ketchum "boomerang," she spent four years at two WPP agencies – GCI Group and Ogilvy PR – leading their Global Corporate Practices before returning to the Ketchum world as Managing Director at Emanate, a Ketchum subsidiary.

Most recently, she served as Managing Director, Partner, Global Growth at Ketchum, overseeing business development, including a number of cross-Omnicom agency new business and organic growth engagements. She has also served as senior leader for several of Ketchum's top global clients.

"During my time at Ketchum and Emanate, I've had the opportunity to work closely with many talented experts across OPRG and Omnicom agencies to solve the toughest business challenges for clients and prospects," said Zweibaum. "I look forward to cultivating a collaborative, high performance growth culture across all of our firms."

In addition to her global business development role, Zweibaum has led many client account teams that have been widely recognized by PRWeek Awards, PRSA Silver Anvils and SABRE awards, both in the United States and in Europe.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Communications Consultancy Network

Communications Consultancy Network (CCN) is a global collective of the top global public relations, strategy, branding, and research agencies. Award winning brands include FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli, Marina Maher Communications, Interbrand, C Space, Wolff Olins, Sterling, Siegel & Gale and Hall & Partners. We are home to a group of highly talented and specialized consultants across industries and marketing disciplines, delivering strategic thinking and market-leading innovation to clients. CCN is a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

