ThoughtLeaders Hires Experienced Director Felix Vaisman as VP of R&D The former VP of R&D at SimilarWeb will be responsible for leading innovation through the expansion of data coverage, the development of new tools, and scaling ThoughtLeaders' platform.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtLeaders , the data platform for context on digital content, announced today the hiring of Felix Vaisman as VP of R&D. Vaisman will be leading the expansion of the platform's capabilities and the development of ThoughtLeaders' new tool allowing for contextual programmatic ad buying on YouTube. Additionally, Vaisman will focus on building out the platform's data coverage and significantly scaling the range of language offerings.

Most recently, Vaisman worked as the VP of R&D, Data Platform, and Algorithms at SimilarWeb. His expertise includes collecting and applying data at massive scales and developing algorithms that provide users with useful insights. Vaisman also has over a decade of experience in the software and tech spaces and is a skilled developer and leader.

"We're excited to be bringing such an experienced individual on board," said David Tintner, Co-Founder, and CEO of ThoughtLeaders. "From my experience working together with Felix at SimilarWeb, I know first-hand that he's one of the leading experts in the world on building a marketing intelligence platform at a truly massive scale. Felix will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset in expanding our capabilities when it comes to content data. His years of experience in R&D will help us with our mission to make content open, democratized and accessible, while creating a conscious relationship between consumers and brands."

ThoughtLeaders is a data platform that helps brands identify the most relevant sponsorship and advertising opportunities in long form content. The platform analyzes YouTube videos, podcast episodes, newsletters and blogs, to uncover insights on content that billions of people consume every day. ThoughtLeaders provides brands the ability to measure their digital presence, target their ad campaigns with precise contextual filtering, and partner with the best creators. With an emphasis on content, rather than cookies, ThoughtLeaders helps brands find new ways to reach customers without relying on behavioural targeting.

"ThoughtLeaders has developed an impressive platform and I am excited to join the team to continue this exciting initiative," said Felix Vaisman. "ThoughtLeaders is a pioneer in a fascinating space, with tremendous potential for innovative real world applications for their long form content data. I look forward to becoming a part of a company doing such great work in helping brands move beyond cookie-based behavioural targeting."

Vaisman will be beginning his role on the 1st of December. ThoughtLeaders has ramped up its recruitment in recent months, bringing on new VP of HR Hana Wimberly to lead these efforts. More career opportunities are available across ThoughtLeaders' departments.

