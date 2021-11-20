If you made a point-of-sale purchase at a Forever 21 store using a credit, debit, or other payment card, you may be eligible for a payment from a class action settlement

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Settlement has been reached with Forever 21 Retail, Inc. and Forever 21, Inc. (collectively, "Forever 21") in a class action lawsuit about a data security incident that occurred between April 13, 2017 and October 24, 2017, where certain Forever 21 stores were the target of a cyber-attack in which criminals accessed Forever 21's computer systems (the "Security Incident"). The Security Incident potentially resulted in unauthorized access to customer payment card data, including payment card number, expiration date, and name. The lawsuit claims that Forever 21 was responsible for the Security Incident. Forever 21 denies all of the Plaintiffs' claims and says it did not do anything wrong. The court presiding over the case has not decided who is right.

Who is included?

You are included in the Settlement Class if you reside in the United States, and you used a payment card at one of the affected Forever 21 stores during the at-risk time period. The specific dates during which data was at risk vary on a store-by-store basis. More information regarding the specific dates for each store is available on the settlement website at www.Forever21ClassActionSettlement.com.

What benefits can I receive?

The Settlement provides payments to people who submit valid claims for out-of-pocket expenses and charges and lost time that were incurred and plausibly arose from the Security Incident, and for other extraordinary unreimbursed monetary losses. The types of payments that are available are: time spent (up to 4 hours @ $25/hour); expense reimbursement of up to $250, including up to $135 in self-paid credit monitoring; and extraordinary expense reimbursement of up to $10,000. For a full list of the types of categories available for reimbursement, visit the settlement website at www.Forever21ClassActionSettlement.com.

What are my options?

1) Submit a Claim: To receive a payment, you must submit a valid claim by March 21, 2022.

2) Ask to be Excluded: If you exclude yourself, you will not receive a payment, but will keep your option to sue Forever 21 individually over the claims resolved by this Settlement. Please note, however, that the pending Forever 21 bankruptcy could also impact or eliminate your ability to sue or pursue a claim against Forever 21 if you opt out of this settlement. Your request to exclude yourself must be submitted by mail and postmarked no later than March 21, 2022.

3) Object: You may write to the court about why you do not like the Settlement. All objections must be submitted by mail and postmarked by March 21, 2022.

4) Do Nothing : If you do nothing, you will get no benefits from this Settlement. Unless you exclude yourself, after the Settlement is granted final approval and the Judgment becomes Final, you will not be able to start a lawsuit, continue with a lawsuit, or be part of any other lawsuit against Forever 21 seeking compensation relating in any way to the Forever 21 Security Incident, ever again.

More details on where to find a claim form, as well as where to send your claim, exclusion request or objection can be found at www.Forever21ClassActionSettlement.com.

The Court will hold a Fairness Hearing at 8:30 a.m. on April 21, 2022, to determine whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable and adequate. You or your own lawyer are welcome to attend at your expense, but you are not required to do so.

For more information visit www.Forever21ClassActionSettlement.com or call 1-855-675-3135.

