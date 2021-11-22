Greenlight Collaborates With Amazon Kids+ To Provide Financial Education To Millions Of Families

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. ("Greenlight"), the fintech company on a mission to help parents raise financially-smart kids, today announced a collaboration with Amazon. Starting today, Amazon Kids+ families can sign up for a free, 1-year subscription to the standard Greenlight Plan, helping kids become smarter about personal finance.

Parents want their kids to grow up with healthy financial habits, but many don't know where to start and schools don't always give them all the tools they need. Today, only 21 states require a personal finance course in schools. A recent national survey on the state of financial literacy among youth found that 3 out of 4 kids and teens don't feel knowledgeable about personal finance and 73% want more financial education.

Greenlight offers a debit card and money app for families that teaches kids critical financial skills like how to earn, save, spend wisely and invest. Kids get invaluable money management experience, along with access to educational content made just for them directly in the Greenlight app. Greenlight also includes robust parental controls so parents can automate allowance, manage chores, set spending guardrails and get real-time notifications for all transactions.

"At Greenlight, we know that teaching kids about money early on leads to happier and healthier financial futures," said Tim Sheehan, co-founder and CEO of Greenlight. "Collaborating with Amazon, one of the world's most trusted, customer-centric brands, allows us to bring millions more families the educational resources they need to raise financially-smart kids."

Amazon Kids+ gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games on compatible Fire, Fire TV, Echo, Glow, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. Parents and guardians also benefit from easy-to-use parental controls to set the right balance between education and entertainment time and content. Parents can personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content and manage web browsing and content usage based on their preferences.

"Each day we are focused on providing kids with a safe, fun and educational experience in Amazon Kids+, doing our part to support parents in their efforts to positively shape the lives of their children. Adding financial literacy to our offering we believe will benefit everyone involved," said Kurt Beidler, general manager of Amazon Kids and Kids+. "With Greenlight, Amazon Kids+ parents now have an easy way to teach their kids lifelong lessons in financial responsibility."

This new Greenlight offering is available to Amazon Kids+ families with a standalone,12-month subscription or a 12-month subscription that is bundled with an Amazon Kids device purchase. For more information, please visit: greenlight.com/amazon.

Greenlight Financial Technology is the family fintech company on a mission to help parents raise financially-smart kids. Its groundbreaking product, Greenlight, is an all-in-one money management platform purpose-built for families, complete with a debit card and companion app. Parents can automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spend controls and invest for their kids' futures. Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give and invest with parental approval.

The Greenlight Card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International. For more information about Greenlight, please visit: greenlight.com .

