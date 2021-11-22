Locanabio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locanabio, Inc., a genetic medicines company developing therapeutics for patients with severe neuromuscular, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases, today announced that its leadership team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference, November 29-December 2, 2021

Jim Burns , Ph.D., chief executive officer at Locanabio, will present a company overview including recent preclinical and business achievements. The presentation will be pre-recorded and available for registered attendees to watch at their convenience during the conference. The presentation will also be available on the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference website at November 22, 2021 and will be available for 90 days following the presentation. , Ph.D., chief executive officer at Locanabio, will present a company overview including recent preclinical and business achievements. The presentation will be pre-recorded and available for registered attendees to watch at their convenience during the conference. The presentation will also be available on the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference website at https://pipersandler.zoom.us/rec/play/UmCM738_rjjt3hRnSA2xZIEL1tc0hMwR2TzSMKt9rWYetkjbYUAsc6kMhkEjaOPI_SMe39ZmgqJga59U.XC_WyuQ55zwO_lhJ starting onand will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference, November 30-December 2, 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 8:25 a.m. ET . A live webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at Dr. Burns will participate in a fireside chat onat. A live webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at https://locanabio.com/news/#events . The webcast will be available for 90 days following the fireside chat.

About Locanabio, Inc.

Locanabio is a leader in developing a new class of genetic medicines that has the potential to significantly improve the lives of patients with devastating genetic diseases by correcting the message of disease-causing RNA. Our proprietary platform, CORRECTx™, uses gene therapy to deliver RNA-binding protein systems that can be engineered to selectively manipulate disease-causing RNA by multiple mechanisms. Our systems are designed to provide a durable therapy with a single administration without altering a cell's DNA. Locanabio's CORRECTx platform has applications across a range of tissues and diseases and we are currently advancing programs in neurodegenerative, neuromuscular and retinal diseases. For more information, visit www.locanabio.com.

Media Contact

Jenna Urban

Berry & Company

jurban@berrypr.com

+1-212-253-8881

View original content:

SOURCE Locanabio, Inc.