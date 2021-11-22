Ten Eleven Group Releases Exclusive White Paper Sponsored By OPEN MINDS -- The Glaring Need For Behavioral Healthcare In A Post-Pandemic World

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TenEleven Group has published a white paper entitled, " A Need Most Evident: The Glaring Need For Behavioral Healthcare In A Post-Pandemic World ." This new resource is intended to help organizations discover the role of health information technology (HIT) in addressing COVID-19 impacts on patients' mental health and the overall behavioral health care infrastructure in the United States.

COVID-19 has had a serious impact on behavioral health services. Health and human service providers witnessed the effects in real-time as emergency departments, community health centers, and provider agencies were inundated with patients in distress, and individuals across the nation clamored for help with new or heightened symptoms of mental illness.

In response to these events, people across the country began to talk about mental health issues more openly. This new, less stigmatized environment surrounding behavioral health issues provides a unique window in which mental health care and substance use treatment can be embraced as core elements of whole person, patient-centric care.

Find out how HIT can offer powerful, data-driven capabilities that lead to accessible mental health care for all in the recently released white paper.

