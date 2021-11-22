The9 Limited Announced Its NFTSTAR Signed Exclusive License Agreement with Soccer Star Neymar Jr for NFT Collections Development and Sales

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9"), an established internet company, today announced that its NFT community and trading platform NFTSTAR has signed an exclusive license agreement with Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, a world-renowned soccer player. NFTSTAR will develop, sell, and trade NFT collectibles authorized by NR SPORTS, a company specialized in image management, exclusively acting in Neymar Jr.'s carrer.

Neymar Jr was born on February 5, 1992, in State of São Paulo, Brazil. He is a Brazilian soccer player who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team. Neymar JR came into prominence at Santos FC in Brazil. He was twice named the South American Footballer of the Year, in 2011 and 2012. In summer of 2013, Neymar Jr joined Barcelona. He helped the club winning the treble of domestic league, domestic cup and European Cup in the 2014-15 season, and finished third for the FIFA Ballon d'Or in 2015 for his performances. In August 2017, Neymar Jr joined the Paris Saint-Germain, making him the most expensive player ever. He won the Ligue 1 Player of the Year in his debut season. In the 2019-20 season, Neymar led the club to its first ever Champions League Final. He made 31 appearances in matches in the 2020-21 season, helping the club to win Coupe de France and Trophée des Champions. On November 6, 2021, Neymar JR scored his 400th career goal (in official games) against Bordeaux, where he scored a brace and helped the team to win the match 3–2.

In 2010, Neymar was selected for the first time in the Brazil senior team. In the summer of 2013, he followed the Brazil national team winning the 2013 Confederations Cup. In 2014, Neymar won the FIFA World Cup Bronze Boot. In 2016, Neymar brought Brazil its first Olympic gold medal in men's football. In 2021 Copa América, Neymar brought Brazil to the final and was named the Player of the Tournament. On September 2021, he scored a goal for Brazil in the 10th qualification game and became Brazil's all-time top scorer in FIFA World Cup qualification matches, with 12 in total.

Being a world-renowned soccer player, Neymar Jr has more than 165 million followers on Instagram and more than 55 million followers on Twitter. No matter in Spanish La Liga, French Ligue 1 or Brazil national team matches, Neymar Jr's every move has won high attention from fans all over the world.

Upon joining NFTSTAR, Neymar will work with NFTSTAR's world class creative team and artists to develop digital collections, including video, animation, and other digital artworks, which will record the highlights of Neymar Jr's career and personal growth. His digital collectibles will be offered with limited number on NFTSTAR platform. Each NFT collectible has a unique record on the blockchain, and the users will obtain the ownership of the unique NFT collectible through purchase on the platform, or through trading on NFTSTAR's marketplace. NFTSTAR will accept general payment methods such as credit cards to make it easy for global users to participate.

The NFTSTAR community platform will cover superstars in various fields, including but not limited to sports, entertainment, art and celebrities in different industries. NFTSTAR community platform aims to create a significant portal to the future metaverse through superstars' NFT collections, trading, and community interaction.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 aims to become a global diversified high-tech Internet company, and is engaged in blockchain business including the operation of cryptocurrency mining and a Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR.

