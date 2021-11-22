Trend Micro Leads the Cloud Security Industry with the Most Data Centers Across More Geographies

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), the global cloud security leader, offers cloud security in data centers across 9 countries. This represents the broadest global distribution of data centers from any security company, supporting the largest number of cloud security customers in the world.

Global data center availability better enables customer digital transformation and cloud adoption by removing data residency roadblocks. Data residency and data sovereignty are key considerations for compliance and business risk when companies move to the cloud.

According to Gartner, businesses "face huge challenges to mitigate growth in associated business and financial risks from incidents such as noncompliance, hacking and ransomware. These risks are compounded by data residency issues and poor security planning as data flows across new storage and analytics platforms on-premises and across public multicloud and hybrid cloud services.1"

"SaaS is the way to buy today, and security is no exception. We've seen exponential growth in our SaaS-based solutions and demand for local data center availability has risen accordingly," said Kevin Simzer, chief operating officer for Trend Micro. "We are always looking for the best ways to solve business problems with our security platform and we're happy to offer the most regional data centers as one of the latest ways we're meeting customers where they are – both physically and in their digital transformation journey."

Trend Micro is committed to supporting the business priorities of customers and reducing business risk any way possible. The company has responded to customer demand by helping enterprises meet data residency and sovereignty requirements with more local data centers. In addition, cloud security services are integrated and available for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, further meeting customers where they are in their digital transformation journey.

All regional data centers meet leading compliance regulations, including PCI DSS and ISO 27001, as well as GDPR requirements.

