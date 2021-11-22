Vade for M365 Named a Finalist for CRN's 2021 Tech Innovator Awards

LILLE, France, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade , a global leader in AI-based threat detection, user awareness and incident response with one billion protected mailboxes worldwide, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company , has selected Vade as a finalist for the 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. The company was recognized for its Vade for M365 product in the email security category.

This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 47 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity and ability to address customer and partner needs.

"Vade is honored to be named a finalist by CRN and be recognized alongside other companies advancing the cybersecurity agenda, particularly in email security," said Georges Lotigier, CEO of Vade. "With the number of email-related breaches continuing to rise, AI-based threat detection and response is critical to protecting corporate mailboxes in today's hybrid and remote environments. This recognition validates that Vade for M365 provides best-in-class threat detection, user awareness training, and incident response for MSPs."

Vade for M365 helps MSPs operationalize managed security with integrated, no cost features that are purpose-built for MSPs. Easy to deploy and manage, Vade for M365 empowers MSPs to provide maximal security with minimal effort, so they spend less time focusing on admin tasks and more time focusing on their managed service business. Providing comprehensive, automated protection before, during, and after attacks, Vade for M365 combines artificial intelligence, heuristic rules, and human expertise to detect unknown threats and dynamic attacks that other filters miss. With no-cost features like automated phishing awareness training, multi-tenant incident response, and auto-remediation, Vade for M365 empowers MSPs to build a robust managed security service with a single solution.

"CRN's annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors that display their ongoing commitment to empowering and enabling end users, while also promoting continuous business growth for solution providers, with cutting-edge, purpose-built products and services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "I'd like to personally congratulate each and every one of this year's CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators . To learn more about Vade for Microsoft 365, visit Vade for Microsoft 365 .

About Vade

Vade helps MSPs, ISPs, and OEMs protect their users from advanced cyberthreats, such as phishing, spear phishing, malware, and ransomware. The company's predictive email defense solutions leverage artificial intelligence, fed by data from 1 billion mailboxes, to block targeted threats and new attacks from the first wave. In addition, real-time threat detection capabilities enable SOCs to instantly identify new threats and orchestrate coordinated responses. Vade's technology is available as a native, API-based offering for Microsoft 365 or as lightweight, extensible APIs for enterprise SOCs.

To learn more, please visit www.VadeSecure.com and follow us on Twitter @VadeSecure or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/vade-secure/ .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

