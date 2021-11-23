GOOVIS HMD: Crystal-Clear Clarity Combined with Ultimate Privacy in a Virtual World

A portable personal cinema for the coming future of movies and entertainment in-home or while traveling.

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOOVIS, the product brand of NED Optics, a technical leading company in the XR Head-Mounted Display (HMD) field, has impressed consumers with its new range of high-tech near-eye optic displays. Recently awarded by SGS with the world's first Metaverse series: Low Visual Fatigue certification, GOOVIS HMD features high-quality visuals, practical design, and a wide range of uses, combines to create comfortable viewing experience and ultimate privacy within a virtual world.

The growing popularity of online streaming services suggests that the future of movies and entertainment is in-home or while traveling. This new trend of multimedia consumption requires more comfort, flexibility and privacy protection from viewing devices.

"Many users use XR HMD devices in the hope of reaching a private but vast virtual world, without losing the realistic feeling. If the user's visual perception is blurred, or feels dizzy while using the product, both the sense of reality and privacy can be interrupted," said Dr. Huajun Peng, Founder and CEO of NED Optics. "That is why we put clarity as the priority. It enables feelings of reality, immersion, and privacy."

GOOVIS strives to provide users with a clear, non-dazzling, 3D stereoscopic viewing experience even with naked eyes. Featuring the incorporation of binocular diopter and inter-pupillary distance adjustments, GOOVIS HMD allows users to adjust the diopter (supporting +2D hyperopia-8D myopia) individually for the left or right eye with independent controls. Users could better gather attention without worrying about the burden of wearing an extra pair of glasses. In the way of minoring the disruption elements for users and delivering crystally clarity, GOOVIS HMD protects the sense of reality and privacy in the virtual world.

The GOOVIS HMD has strong visual capabilities allowing for immersive viewing, one that many have described as a life-like and completely private cinematic experience. All GOOVIS products are equipped with an 800" virtual screen with 42 PPD (over twice than normal VR headsets). The impressive ultra-high-definition Sony AMOLED display and ultra-low 1.5% distortion allow for precise resolution right to the end of the image. There are no more blurred images or pixelated typography with GOOVIS, only clarity, and comfort.

Furthermore, the GOOVIS HMD goes beyond the typical viewing device, which sometimes can cause fatigue and discomfort. Instead, customers have praised GOOVIS for its comfortable design and ease of use. The devices are lightweight, stable, and soft against the face with fleece inlay. An easy-to-adjust headband and binocular vision inter-pupillary distance adjustment system are further additions that ensure comfort and precise customization for the wearer. Many have praised these design features for preventing short-sightedness, dizziness, and eye damage, allowing the user to have a comfortable and immersive experience.

The feature of low visual fatigue is also proved by SGS. SGS's Low Visual Fatigue certification, namely the WVF index, indicates the degree of fatigue that users may feel when using a product. The smaller the WVF index is, the lower the fatigue caused by the product. The WVF index combines the results of human factors testing and objective optical testing. The system simulates human visual perception to quickly, accurately, and repeatably complete the objective optical test of the near-eye display. The subjective test part includes brain fatigue index, eye movement, visual function, etc.

In terms of functionality, customers have praised GOOVIS for being very compatible with existing systems. Running on Android, GOOVIS allows users to install various apps to watch movies, play games, or utilize the product for more educational means.

About GOOVIS

GOOVIS, which means Good Vision, is a brand of NED Optics, a technical leading company in the XR Head-Mounted Displays (HMD) field. GOOVIS products can be used to view films and videos, play games, and can also be applied in industrial fields, such as simulated military training, remote control of autonomous vehicles, surgical training systems, myopia prevention and control, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) with First Person View (FPV), live broadcast over 5G network, and other professional fields.

In November 2021, GOOVIS received the world's first SGS Meta-universe series - Low Fatigue Visual certification. Before this, in May 2020, GOOVIS has obtained the TÜV Rheinland certification for providing a comfortable low blue-light viewing environment, becoming the world's first full-mode low blue-light eye protection headset, defining it as ahead of its competition in user safety.

GOOVIS has found its way to satisfy customers in 60 countries and regions, including throughout Europe, America, Japan and Australia. GOOVIS scooped the German iF Design Award in 2018, the Good Design Award in Japan in 2018, and the Chinese Red Star Award in 2020.

