Gov. Reeves, State Rep. Crudup join National Pro-Life Leaders for a Dobbs prayer event hosted by FRC in Jackson, Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and Mississippi State Representative Ronnie Crudup, Jr. will join pro-life leaders from across the nation on Sunday, November 28, for Pray Together for Life, a nationwide prayer event. The event, hosted by Family Research Council, will take place in Jackson, Mississippi, home of the pro-life law at issue in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization three days before the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in the case. For decades, pro-life Americans have prayed and worked to see Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion on demand through all nine months of pregnancy, overturned. This decision could be the case that sends Roe to the dustbin of history.

Spanning across political, denominational, and ethnic lines, other speakers include:

Marjorie Dannenfelser, President, Susan B. Anthony List

Mike Farris, President & CEO, Alliance Defending Freedom

Ryan Bomberger, Co-Founder, Radiance Foundation

Michele Bachmann, Chairman, Board of Directors, Family Research Council

Troy Miller, President & CEO, NRBTV

Vincent Mathews, Jr., Bishop, Tabernacle Church of God in Christ (Southaven, Miss.)

Bishop Joseph Kopacz, Roman Catholic Bishop of Jackson, Miss.

Jack Hibbs, Senior Pastor, Calvary Chapel Chino Hills (Chino Hills, Calif.)

Carter Conlon, Senior Pastor, Times Square Church (New York, N.Y.)

Monica Sparks, President, Democrats For Life of America

Adrienne Pena-Garza, Hidalgo County GOP Chairwoman

Tina Whittington, Executive Vice President, Students for Life

Dr. Deborah Honeycutt, Chairman, Human Coalition Action

Alveda King, Activist & Evangelist

Josiah Presley, Abortion survivor from South Korea

Mayra Rodriguez, Former Planned Parenthood employee

Flip and Bailey Benham, Activists

WHAT: Pray Together for Life

WHEN: November 28, 2021, 7:00 – 8:30 pm CT (doors open at 6:00 pm CT)

WHERE: New Horizon Church (1750 Ellis Ave., Suite 200, Jackson, MS 39204), or online at praytogetherforlife.com.

To obtain media credentials for this event, please email media@frc.org.

