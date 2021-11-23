We Are All Human Announces Its First Gala In Support Of The Hispanic Community

We Are All Human Announces Its First Gala In Support Of The Hispanic Community Celebrities, Corporate America, Hispanic Organizations, Community Leaders Unite Around Progress

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We Are All Human, a non-profit organization dedicated to diversity, inclusion and equity announced today their first-ever Hispanic Star Gala to be held December 8, 2021 at the Angel Orensanz Foundation of the Arts in New York. The Gala will recognize the advances made in the Hispanic community, despite the hardships of the past year, as well as mobilize support to continue accelerating progress.

We Are All Human Gala Invitation

"In a year that was difficult for everyone, the Latino community was hit faster and harder, in large part because Latinos were on the frontlines as essential workers. Yet, despite every obstacle, Hispanics remain the muscle of America's middle class — and are resilient and ready to come back. We are seeing enormous support from all corners, and we come together in unity of purpose and to celebrate at this Gala," said Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder and Chairwoman of We Are All Human.

We Are All Human's Hispanic Star initiative began two years ago, and is uniquely bridging the private, public and non-profit sectors to create programs targeted to remove barriers to growth faced by the Latino community.

Honorees and Entertainment

The Hispanic Star Award will be presented to Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, Procter & Gamble, one of the world's most iconic marketing and advertising industry leaders, for his extraordinary commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Also The Hispanic Star Award, recognizing incredible efforts during the pandemic, will be given to Mauricio Gonzalez-Arias, MD and the National Association of Hispanic Nurses.

Headline performer for the evening is the award-winning violinist, Mapy, a Hip-Hop, Dancehall & Soca violinist, who began her violin training at the Conservatory of Paris at the age of six. The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation Quartet will also perform.

The Gala will also feature a live performance by Fonseca, one of the top Latino performers of the decade, and up-and-coming Latino artists, fashion designers, as well as appetizers curated by celebrity chefs. There will be both a silent and live auction with numerous donations from our partners and sponsors.

Co-chairs for the evening include: John Leguizamo, Actor, producer, playwright & screenwriter; Jesus Mantas, Senior Managing Partner IBM; Jeff Hoffman, Global Entrepreneurship Network and Pitbull Partner; Jose Luis Prado, Executive Advisor Partner with the PE Firm Wind Point Partners; Beth Brady, Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Outsiders; Richard Edelman, CEO, Edelman.

About We Are All Human

The We Are All Human Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit devoted to equity, diversity and inclusion. Made up of an experienced group of marketers and sustainability activists with backgrounds from the United Nations, global affairs, media, and the corporate world, our team is committed to making change through collective action.

The Hispanic Star is a platform of the We Are All Human Foundation that works to unify Hispanics around progress. Leading companies, Hispanic organizations and community leaders join together under the Hispanic Star banner to provide relief to people in need, remove barriers to growth, and create opportunities.

Media Contact

marisa@weareallhuman.com

+1 510 517 4625

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE We Are All Human