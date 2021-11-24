ChildLife Essentials® Launches ChildLife® Sleep Essential to Provide Melatonin-Free Sleep Support for Kids

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChildLife Essentials®, the leader in premium nutritional supplements made especially for infants and children, is launching its new great-tasting product ChildLife® Sleep Essential – an all-natural sleep support supplement free of melatonin. ChildLife® Sleep Essential's unique formula combines a special blend of herbal extracts with Suntheanine® and ETAS® to encourage healthy quality sleep for kids.

Most sleep supplements on the market contain melatonin, which is a hormone the brain produces to regulate sleep. However, many parents are looking for an alternative to melatonin-containing supplements.

To provide an effective melatonin-free option for kids, ChildLife® Sleep Essential is made with natural ingredients backed by science:

Suntheanine® is a proprietary form of L-theanine, an amino acid naturally found in green tea. Suntheanine® has the ability to preserve sleep quality and foster a sense of calming.*

ETAS® is a proprietary enzyme-treated ingredient derived from asparagus stalks. ETAS® may contribute to maintaining healthy sleep time, reducing stress, and promoting relaxation.*

Lemon balm is a lemon-scented herb that has several properties, including providing stress relief. Lemon balm can help reduce anxiety, encourage a sense of calm, and improve sleep.*

Passionflower is a climbing vine that possesses anti-stress properties. Passionflower boosts stress resistance and quality of life by lessening restlessness and sleep disturbance.*

Valerian root has been widely used as an herbal sleeping aid in Europe for decades. Valerian root extract may enhance sleep structure and quality and help with starting sleep.*

Naturally sweetened with a delicious berry flavor and other natural flavors, ChildLife® Sleep Essential is free of sugar, gluten, artificial colors, and artificial flavors. For more information, visit: https://childlifenutrition.com/product/sleep-essential/.

ChildLife Essentials® Sleep Essential is available now on iHerb.com, Amazon.com, and will be available over the coming weeks at additional retailers where ChildLife Essentials® is sold.

