US LBM To Acquire Leading Washington, DC Building Materials Distributor Barrons

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Barrons, a top provider of lumber and building materials to professional builders in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Founded in 1947, Barrons serves professional builders including remodelers, custom home builders and outdoor living builders with specialty products, such as decking, millwork and special-order items.

Barrons operates two facilities that service the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area – a 6.6-acre property in Gaithersburg, Md. and a 14.7-acre property in Manassas, Va., both locations include a showroom, warehouse and lumberyard.

"We look forward to embarking on this new chapter with US LBM to continue our growth and offer even more value to our customers and employees," said Jim Davis, who has led Barrons since 2008, and will continue to lead day-to-day operations following completion of the acquisition.

In October, US LBM acquired BuilderUp, another building materials distributor in the D.C. metropolitan area.

"The Barrons team is well known in the market for its professionalism and above and beyond service to its customers," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "We are excited to partner with Barrons, which complements our recent acquisitions in the region, to tap into the large and growing professional builder and remodeler market in Washington, D.C."

The transaction is expected to close by month's end, subject to customary closing conditions.

The JIAN Group, LLC acted as financial advisor to Barrons.

ABOUT US LBM

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

