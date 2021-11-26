SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Oak Street Health, Inc. - OSH

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street" or the "Company") (NYSE: OSH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Oak Street and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 8, 2021, Oak Street filed its quarterly report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the third quarter of 2021. Among other items, Oak Street disclosed that "[o]n November 1, 2021, the Company received a civil investigative demand ('CID') from the United States Department of Justice. According to the CID, the Department of Justice is investigating whether the Company may have violated the False Claims Act, 31 U.S.C. §§ 3729-3722. The CID requests certain documents and information related to the Company's relationships with third-party marketing agents and related to the Company's provision of free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries and requests information and documents related to such matters."

On this news, Oak Street's stock price fell $9.75 per share, or 20.79%, to close at $37.14 per share on November 9, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.

