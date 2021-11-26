Subtle Medical to Become the First Partner Siemens Healthineers Welcomes on Board Their New Open Recon¹ Interface

Subtle Medical to Become the First Partner Siemens Healthineers Welcomes on Board Their New Open Recon¹ Interface The partnership could impact millions of MRI exams worldwide in a substantial AI partnership in healthcare

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a key provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for medical imaging, and Siemens Healthineers, a leading medical technology company, announced today a partnership to integrate Subtle Medical's SubtleMR™ image-enhancement software into the MRI machines of Siemens Healthineers. SubtleMR™ will be incorporated into the planned reconstruction pipeline of Siemens Healthineers, Open Recon. SubtleMR is designed to offer DL (deep learning) post-processing for denoising and increased sharpness for the majority of MRI sequences.

(PRNewsfoto/Subtle Medical, Inc.)

This milestone marks how powerful collaborations are between AI innovators and scanner manufacturers for better imaging.

The planned Open Recon interface of Siemens Healthineers is designed to enable third party image reconstruction and post-processing solutions to be directly integrated in the reconstruction pipeline. This way, no additional image export step is necessary, and the results are directly available on the scanner console. The reconstruction including post-processing with SubtleMR is planned to be selectable in the user interface.

"We are proud to become the first AI technology company Siemens Healthineers has entrusted for their innovative new Open Recon interface," said Dr. Ajit Shankaranarayanan, Chief Product Officer at Subtle Medical. "This milestone marks how powerful collaborations are between AI innovators and scanner manufacturers in order to provide the most robust imaging solutions to providers and the best care possible to patients worldwide."

Healthcare systems have long aspired to be patient-centric, and patients have evolved their sense of what a positive experience should be. Artificial intelligence has proven to be a promising tool to enable improved patient comfort with faster imaging exams along with higher quality imaging to support more timely and accurate diagnosis. Subtle Medical's deep learning-powered SubtleMR™ improves the image quality of accelerated MRI scans, enabling both a better patient experience and more efficient MRI program. The technology is generalizable for the majority of body parts and sequences. Both companies are looking forward to the new partnership.

"Our commercial teams could not be more delighted with this new partnership. The combination of Subtle Medical's unique AI software tools with the state-of-the-art MRI scanners of Siemens Healthineers will allow radiologists and radiographers to fully realize the clinical and operational benefits of Subtle Medical's AI solutions worldwide," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer at Subtle Medical.

Subtle Medical's suite of clinically validated AI-powered software solutions, SubtleMR™ and SubtlePET™, increase the efficiency of image capture by improving the quality of both accelerated and low dose imaging. Subtle's solutions are compatible with all scanner models and field strengths so institutions can see the benefit across their entire scanner fleet. Meet with Subtle Medical at RSNA 2021.

1) The product is still under development and not commercially available yet. It is not for sale in the US. Its future availability cannot be ensured.

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical is a global healthcare technology company with a suite of deep learning solutions, including SubtlePET™ and SubtleMR™, that increase the quality and efficiency of medical imaging. Subtle's deep learning solutions are deployed in top academic hospitals and leading imaging institutions worldwide. It was named CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company in 2020 and is an Nvidia Inception Award Winner. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com.

Media Contact

Anna Menyhart-Borroni

Head of Marketing

+1 501-766-2662

anna@subtlemedical.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subtle Medical, Inc.