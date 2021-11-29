Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare is First Hospital in Missouri to Perform Total Knee Replacement Procedures with THINK Surgical's Next-Generation Robot System

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., a leading innovator in the field of orthopedic robotic surgery, announced that Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare (GVMH) in Clinton, MO is among the first healthcare facilities to employ the second-generation TSolution One® robot for total knee arthroplasty (TKA). James Womack, M.D., a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and fellow of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, performed the first procedure with the new system on November 23, 2021. THINK's TSolution One system is the only robot for TKA that provides a library of implants from different manufacturers, facilitating greater choice and patient customization.

"THINK Surgical is looking forward to supporting GVMH in its efforts to provide patients with the most technologically advanced treatment options," said Stuart F. Simpson, president and CEO of THINK Surgical. "As demonstrated through their ongoing integration of market-leading technologies, GVMH is evolving their orthopedic offerings. TSolution One is the only true robot for knee replacement procedures and its adoption by GVMH will help advance patient care in Clinton."

Having recently received the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval, GVMH encompasses several locations, including a high-tech, 56-bed hospital, and its East Campus location, which provides all-inclusive orthopedic care and joint replacement. The Joint Commission is an independent, not-for-profit organization and is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. The Gold Seal of Approval is a symbol of quality that reflects healthcare organizations' commitment to delivering safe and high-quality care to patients. THINK's TSolution One system will be a feature of the high-quality orthopedic service offerings at GVMH.

"With the TSolution One system, not only is each surgery planned in advance, but a robot cuts the bone in the manner I specify, ensuring unmatched, precise placement of the implant," said Dr. Womack. "The TSolution One allows my team to deliver on our commitment to providing exceptional, industry-leading healthcare to our patients undergoing joint replacement procedures."

The TSolution One system consists of TPLAN®, a 3D pre-surgical planning workstation, and TCAT®, an active robot. Pre-surgical planning allows the surgeon to design and prepare the patient's personalized joint replacement surgical plan in a virtual environment. The active robot aids the surgeon in executing the preoperative surgical plan with precise, automated cutting and removal of the diseased bone and cartilage. The TSolution One system helps surgeons optimize joint implant choice and placement based on each patient's unique anatomy.

THINK Surgical, Inc., a privately held U.S.-based medical device and technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets active robots for orthopedic surgery. The core technology of the TSolution One® Total Knee Application has been used in tens of thousands of successful total joint replacements worldwide. The TSolution One system is the only robot for total joint replacement procedures that features an open implant library allowing the robot to work with implants from a variety of different implant manufacturers.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine of our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TSolution One system for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com.

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare (GVMH) is a leading rural healthcare organization dedicated to providing compassionate, friendly, quality care for patients close to home. With GVMH, you have convenient access to highly trained medical specialists that provide a full range of services, including specialized areas such as oncology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, surgical services, urology and more. GVMH has a high-tech 56-bed hospital, 24/7 emergency department and four multi-specialty clinics located in Clinton, Osceola, Warsaw and Windsor. We also have an outpatient clinic and cancer center, as well as home health services, hospice services and therapy services to meet the healthcare needs for west central Missouri. For more information, visit www.gvmh.org

