UCASU Reports $0.171 Per Share Net Gain over 12 Months in Q3 Filing

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) filed its quarterly 10Q for the third quarter of 2021, reporting a $0.171 gain of its net equity per share, from $1.363 to $1.534 pre-dilution, over the 12-month period from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

If fully diluted, the net equity per share increase will become slightly lower at $0.165, over the same 12-month period. This represents a 12.5% growth of UCASU's net equity.

However, the company's net equity decreased by $0.049 per share pre-dilution, or $0.054 per share fully diluted, over the 9-month period from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

"Our portfolio valuation has a seasonal cycle due to the nature of our portfolio as well as to our accounting practice," explains Larry Wu, founder of UC Asset. "Therefore, the change of our financials over 12-month period, or year-over-year change, may be a better indicator of our performance than month-over-month change or quarter-over-quarter change."

Last week, during UC Asset's annual shareholder meeting, management confirmed the company will likely produce adequate investment gain to support the company's plan to distribute a dividend of $0.10 or more per share, for the year of 2021.

Wu remains optimistic about the company's annual performance when commenting on its third quarter report. He remains committed to his strongly optimistic projection, which he voiced at the recent annual shareholder's meeting. "We announced three new investment strategies. In the coming year, I believe that at least one of them, maybe all three of them, will explode into fast growth; and we will likely see great numbers come back in 2022, perhaps much better than this year. "

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com.

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For more information, contact:

Christal Jordan

Executive Director

UC Asset LP

cjordan@ucasset.com

+1-678-499-0297

View original content:

SOURCE UC Asset LP