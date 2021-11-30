Chertoff Capital Advises Asymmetrik in its Sale to BlueHalo

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 22, 2021, Asymmetrik Ltd. ("Asymmetrik" or "the Company"), a leading developer of software solutions and technology tools used to enable the Intelligence Community's (IC) most advanced programs, completed its sale to BlueHalo, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners.

With a strong presence in Fort Meade, Maryland, and Northern Virginia, Asymmetrik delivers leading open-source intelligence (OSINT) technologies to enable the collection and analysis of publicly available information (PAI). The Company has extensive experience developing applications across multiple domains including OSINT, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), cryptocurrency, blockchain analytics, real-time streaming analytics, cybersecurity, and federated search. With more than 120 employees based out of the Company's Annapolis Junction, Maryland headquarters, Asymmetrik has developed a robust suite of solutions which the Company has deployed successfully across multiple agencies within the IC.

Chertoff Capital LLC ("Chertoff Capital"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Chertoff Group, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Asymmetrik.

Jason Kaufman, President of Chertoff Capital, stated, "Company founders Mike Frentz and Amit Singh built Asymmetrik on a mission-focused and employee-centric culture that attracted best-in-class software engineering talent from across the federal and commercial landscape. They focused intently on identifying a partner that would sustain what made Asymmetrik unique while also bringing new capability and customer reach. They found these attributes, and more, in BlueHalo. Congratulations to Mike and Amit on the next chapter of their journey."

Amit Singh, Chief Technology Officer of Asymmetrik, commented, "I cannot thank the Chertoff Capital team enough for their dedication and experience. The Chertoff Capital team listened carefully to learn our objectives and tailored a customized process to match our requirements. They were creative and detail-oriented, guiding us through every nuanced step of the process. BlueHalo emerged from this process as the ideal fit for our employees, customers, shareholders, and broader community. Thanks to the Chertoff Capital team for their focus and determination in delivering a terrific result.

Ryan Hoffman, Managing Director of Chertoff Capital, noted, "Market demand is at an all-time high for companies providing differentiated capabilities like those of Asymmetrik. The market is especially attractive for companies delivering OSINT tools, AI/ML capabilities, and cybersecurity solutions to the IC. As we look forward to 2022, we anticipate that the market will remain very favorable for sellers seeking to either exit or join forces with a private equity firm."

ABOUT CHERTOFF CAPITAL LLC

Chertoff Capital is an industry-leading investment bank serving high-growth, mission-focused companies in the national security, information security, and government technology markets. As the investment banking subsidiary of The Chertoff Group, Chertoff Capital provides clients with a highly differentiated advisory offering that couples transaction expertise with unparalleled business strategy insights. Chertoff Capital professionals have advised on more than 100 transactions over the last 20 years.

