KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, INRIX, Inc., a leader in connected car services and mobility analytics, and Faurecia Aptoide Automotive App Store announce a collaboration to offer parking availability and dynamic rates to millions of vehicles worldwide. INRIX ParkMe enables drivers to easily find, compare and navigate to open parking spaces in more than 150 countries.

Faurecia Aptoide Brings INRIX ParkMe to Millions of Vehicles Worldwide

Faurecia Aptoide's solution offers carmakers and their customers a secure, connected, and upgradeable App Store managed through an intuitive HMI and covering a range of needs and use cases, including navigation, fuel, and parking information; music, video, and audiobook streaming; and gaming, weather, and point-of-interest recommendations. OEMs can select the apps to offer based on customers' priorities in different regions.

With Faurecia Aptoide Automotive App Store, INRIX joins other leading apps to build the future of the in-vehicle experience. Faurecia Aptoide keeps the apps automatically updated and the ecosystem tailors to the driver's security and comfort.

"Faurecia Aptoide offers an excellent opportunity to bring our parking services to a wide range of users throughout its automotive App Store. Through this partnership, drivers can access the most robust and comprehensive parking product available, including on-street and off-street parking availability and dynamic rates straight from the dash," says Reinhard Richthammer, vice president of automotive EMEA, INRIX.

"We're happy to be partnering with INRIX, a leader in its market, and to be creating a solution for drivers around the world that simplifies the way they park. By combining the knowledge and know-how from both companies, we will provide drivers a seamless experience, making parking an easy task. This partnership has been a great experience and we're excited to see our solution in action," says Thijs van Herkhuizen, General Manager at Faurecia Aptoide.

INRIX launched the industry's first dynamic off-street parking service in 2013, followed by the first real-time on-street parking solution in June 2015. Faurecia Aptoide will soon provide users with routes to the closest street and garage spot, including rates, restrictions and real-time occupancy. INRIX Parking offers access to one of the most comprehensive and accurate parking databases in nearly 150 countries.

Faurecia Aptoide is a joint venture between Faurecia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, and Aptoide, one of the largest independent Android App Stores. Faurecia and Aptoide joined forces in 2019 to develop and operate Android App Store solutions for the global automotive market.

About Faurecia Aptoide

Faurecia Aptoide is a joint venture between Faurecia and Aptoide.

Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 266 industrial sites, 39 R&D centres and 114,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: seating, interiors, Clarion Electronics and clean mobility.Aptoide is the 3rd largest Android App Store in the world and is the game-changing Android App Store. With over 300 million users, 7 billion downloads and 1 million apps, Aptoide provides an alternative way to discover apps and games, with no geo-restrictions and one of the best malware detection systems in the market.

More about Faurecia Aptoide: www.faurecia-aptoide.com

About INRIX

INRIX is a global leader in connected car services and mobility analytics. We help cities and businesses use big data to identify and solve transportation problems, making the world safer, happier and greener. Our partners are automakers, governments, retailers, insurance agencies, advertisers and dozens of other industries that can benefit from understanding how people and vehicles move. Learn more at INRIX.com.

INRIX provides unique insight into the movement of people and commerce across transportation networks worldwide. Our services help millions of drivers find a better way to go as well as help cities make our transportation networks work smarter. (PRNewsfoto/INRIX)

