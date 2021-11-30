Hilb Group Acquires Clark & Lavey Benefits Solutions, Inc. and InCap, Strengthening Employee Benefits Offerings in New England and Nationwide

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired Clark & Lavey Benefits Solutions, Inc., increasing its New England presence and bolstering its range of employee benefits offerings nationwide. The transaction became effective November 1, 2021.

Based in Merrimack, New Hampshire, Clark & Lavey Benefits Solutions brings an experienced team of licensed advisors dedicated to meeting client needs through robust, innovative employee benefits products and services. Agency Principal Paul Clark and his team of insurance professionals will join the Hilb Group's New England regional operations.

The acquisition includes InCap, Clark & Lavey's medical captive solution. InCap provides an alternative to traditional health insurance plans that offers additional control and helps to lower costs and reduce risks, as well as annual profit distributions to member companies.

"For more than two decades, we have been fortunate to experience steady growth through innovation, and we look forward to building on that success as we join the Hilb Group," said Paul Clark. "We are excited to continue to develop customer-focused strategies while staying true to our dedication to delivering the best in customized solutions for our clients."

"The addition of Clark & Lavey represents a perfect fit for our growth strategy," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "The depth of knowledge and loyalty Paul Clark and his team have been able to foster with their customers – through a true commitment to unique, innovative products and offerings – represents a great addition to our employee benefits team and the expert service that the Hilb Group delivers."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 120 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

