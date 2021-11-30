Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne Wins Take-Nothing Decision in Louisiana Living Mesothelioma Lawsuit

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers with Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC have secured a take-nothing defense verdict in a Louisiana living mesothelioma lawsuit filed against Graybar Electric Company, Inc.

In the lawsuit, Willard Masters III sought approximately $14 million in damages against Graybar Electric, an electrical, communications and data networking products distributor, alleging he had been exposed to asbestos in his work for the company beginning in 1970. He claimed that exposure contributed to cause his malignant mesothelioma.

After six days of trial and two days of deliberations, the New Orleans jury found Graybar was in no way responsible for Mr. Masters' mesothelioma.

The Graybar defense team was led by Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne Partner Walter Lynch, who was retained to try the case three days before trial.

"We believe the jury made the right decision, and we are grateful for their diligence in this case," said Mr. Lynch. "I am also grateful to the team of lawyers who prepared this case for trial. Their support, along with the support of my team, made this great result possible."

The defense win comes just a few months after Mr. Lynch and a Jordan Lynch & Cancienne trial team secured a multimillion-dollar verdict from a Houston jury in favor of plaintiff Rigzone.com in a theft of trade secrets dispute.

"We are so pleased for Walter and this team," said Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne Partner Kevin Jordan. "Two very different cases – one for the defense, one for the plaintiff – both tried under pandemic protocols and both with positive results. I think that definitely speaks to the breadth of our capacities and the hard work this firm puts in for all our clients."

The New Orleans case is Willard Masters v. Graybar Electric Company, Inc., et al., Cause No. 2021-03714 in the Civil District Court for the Parish of Orleans, Louisiana. The Houston case is DHI Group et al. v. Kent Jr. et al., Cause No. 4:16-cv-01670 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Mr. Lynch was assisted in trial by Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne attorney Amir Halevy and by the Lewis Brisbois law firm, including help from both Tom Cortazzo and Todd Schwartz.

Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC is a Houston-based civil trial law firm whose lawyers have a proven courtroom track record in high-stakes litigation nationwide. They represent clients as both plaintiffs and defendants in commercial disputes, construction matters, products liability, toxic torts, trade secret, and catastrophic personal injury claims. To learn more, visit the website at https://www.jlcfirm.com/.

