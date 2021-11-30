Little Kitchen Academy Announces Fulmer Foundation to Match How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy Philanthropic Donations in 2022

The Fulmer Foundation, Founded by LKA Global Investor and Advisory Board Member Yuri Fulmer, OBC, Will Match All Donations in 2022 Made by Little Kitchen Academy on Behalf of Their Students Accelerating the Company's Goal of $1M Donated by 2025

VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today Little Kitchen Academy (LKA) announced that The Fulmer Foundation will match donations made on behalf of their students to LKA charitable partners through the How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy philanthropic program at all LKA locations globally in 2022. Founded in 2018 by LKA Global Investor and Advisory Board Member, Yuri Fulmer, OBC , the Foundation was established to take Fulmer & Company's community investment to the next level and continue its long-standing commitment to help improve social issues with more than just financial support. The Fulmer Foundation's donation is the first matching gift the How I Can Help program has received and accelerates the company reaching its goal of $1M donated on behalf of their students by 2025.

Student choosing a charity as part of the How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy philanthropic program. (CNW Group/Little Kitchen Academy Ltd.)

How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy, is a first-of-its-kind philanthropic program, putting the power of giving into the hands of LKA students and creating a generation that cares about the world around them. Every LKA student learns about the company's charitable partners and is given the chance to ask 'how can I help' - empowering them to choose what matters most to them and learning that they can make the world a better place. LKA donates $1 on behalf of every student to the charity of their choice.

LKA is partnered with four notable charities doing important work: Chefs for Humanity (founded by LKA Global Ambassador Iron Chef Cat Cora ), The Global FoodBanking Network , Kids Help Phone (for locations in Canada), and PHIT America (for locations in the US).

"I am profoundly grateful to The Fulmer Foundation for its generosity and support of How Can I Help," said Felicity Curin , co-founder/co-CEO and COO of Little Kitchen Academy. "Since launching the program in February 2021, we have seen the impact it has had on our students and how much care and consideration they put into their choice when deciding which cause they want to help. Some students have been through the program a few times and share with their fellow students what each of our charitable partners do, which is so inspiring! Having Yuri and the Fulmer Foundation's support is such a wonderful reinforcement that this program is valuable to our students and to the world, and their gift will help us reach our $1M goal faster and have a greater impact."

"I am delighted that the Fulmer Foundation is supporting such an innovative philanthropic program, and further empowering LKA students to make the world a better place," says Yuri Fulmer, founder of Fulmer & Co and The Fulmer Foundation, as well as a LKA global investor and advisory board member. "We believe deeply in the power of giving back through philanthropy - it's inspiring to see Little Kitchen Academy putting the power of giving into their students' hands, rather than making the choice for them. How Can I Help not only does good now by supporting important causes but also will have an enormous impact on the world in the future, creating a generation that understands its power and its ability to create change."

Brian Curin, co-founder/co-CEO and president of Little Kitchen Academy, hopes The Fulmer Foundation's generosity will encourage others to learn more about How Can I Help and consider matching donations made on behalf of LKA students in future. "I would love to see more people supporting How Can I Help as we grow by matching donations at individual locations or regions to model generosity and philanthropy to our students," said Curin. "We can't wait to share the news with our students, reinforcing the idea that by working together we can do incredible things and make a difference. I am so grateful to Yuri, to everyone at Fulmer & Company, and to The Fulmer Foundation for asking themselves 'how can I help' and following through in such a remarkable way!"

About Little Kitchen Academy

Little Kitchen Academy (LKA) is the key ingredient for an independent child. The first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages three through teen is focused on providing a safe, inspiring, and empowering space for children to identify, develop, and refine their senses. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the concept was co-founded by proven global brand and franchise expert and serial entrepreneur Brian Curin; his wife, Montessori-trained, culinary expert and visionary Felicity Curin; and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, on the belief that by empowering children with practical life skills and knowledge in a positive and joyful environment, they and their company will effect positive lifestyle changes that result in a healthier world. True to its mission, LKA lives to create a more educated, able, and healthy society through mindful, healthy eating choices, and is committed to changing lives, from scratch to consumption. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy , LKA's signature philanthropic program, supporting Chefs for Humanity , The Global FoodBanking Network, Kids Help Phone , and PHIT America . In addition to charitable partnerships, LKA has forged strategic global brand partnerships with Iron Chef Cat Cora , AeroGarden , BIRKENSTOCK , ChefWorks , Emeco , ChopValue , Welcome Industries , Location3 , and PRISE Inc. Little Kitchen Academy's flagship venues are located in Vancouver, B.C. and Los Angeles, Calif.

For a taste of Little Kitchen Academy, visit littlekitchenacademy.com or join its communities on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Fulmer & Company and The Fulmer Foundation

Fulmer & Company owns and invests in a collection of companies in the hospitality, business-to-business, manufacturing, construction, digital technology, and consumer service industries. Since our first year in business, it's been a fundamental part of our philosophy to give back and help make our communities healthier and happier places to live. In 2018, we established The Fulmer Foundation to take our community investment to the next level and continue our long-standing commitment to help improve social issues with more than just financial support.

Learn more at https://fulmerandco.com/

Little Kitchen Academy logo (CNW Group/Little Kitchen Academy Ltd.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Little Kitchen Academy Ltd.