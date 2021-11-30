Perfect for the Holidays: Beautiful New Children's Book of Self-Identity, Acceptance, and Animal Rescue

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for holiday gift-giving, the acclaimed children's book "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" (Friendly Falls Press; Archway Publishing from Simon & Schuster) is available online at barnesandnoble.com, target.com, Amazon, and at the book's website, maxbuckles.com, as well as in select retailers in Los Angeles, including Valencia Sport Saddlery, Glenroy's Equestrian Gifts, and DaMoor's Feed & Tack (MSRP $17.99 USD in hardcover).

Friendly Falls Press LLC (PRNewsfoto/Friendly Falls Press LLC)

Written and illustrated by Robert Vincent, "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" is based on the real-life story of a cat named Max who was rescued by a homeless woman in Dallas and adopted by Vincent's son Matthew. The tale is about an affable cat, Max Buckles, and how he finds his way to a new home – moving from the cozy overcoat pocket of Sally in the city, to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals, including his four dogs – Sam, Tots, Scotty, and Junior Buckles. Along the way, he discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family and being loved for who he is. As told through the journey of Max the cat, this is a story about self-identity, acceptance, animal rescue and adoption.

"I am overwhelmed by all the attention and love from everyone who has read about me, and truly hope my story inspires others to save my fellow cat brothers and sisters," notes Max the cat. "I was so lucky to be rescued and find a family who loves me for me – I wish this for everyone. We all deserve to be loved for who we are."

"Max's story is a jewel of holiday spirit and inspiration for all of us," says author Vincent. "With themes focusing on acceptance, self-identity, and being loved, the book is perfect for both children and adults."

A portion of each book sale will be donated to organizations that promote animal rescue and adoption – The Humane Society , Best Friends , and Alley Cat Allies .

Readers and fans of Max Buckles can like and follow the book on Instagram and Facebook, and can also send an email to hello@maxbuckles.com with proof of purchase to get a special Thank You note from Max himself.

To learn more, visit www.maxbuckles.com or explore the following hashtags: #maxbuckles, #maxbucklesbooks, #maxthecat, #readenjoysharemax and #fromthepocketofanovercoat.

About Robert Vincent

Robert Vincent is a children's book author and illustrator, as well as the author of a number of other literary works. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kathy. Robert and Kathy's son Matthew is a violinist with Oakland Symphony and Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. In December 2009, Matthew adopted a lovable black cat named Max.The rest, as they say, is history.

