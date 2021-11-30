Purple Supports Children and Families in Transitional Circumstances with Gifts of Comfort

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a comfort innovation company, is partnering with local and national nonprofits this holiday season to provide comfort to those in need, particularly children and families in transitional housing circumstances.

Miry Whitehill, of Miry's List, with a portion of Purple's donation of 6,000 pillows and sheets.

This month, Purple partnered with Miry's List, a nonprofit dedicated to welcoming refugee families into communities across the nation, to provide a significant donation of bedding that will be shared across a national coalition of community-based organizations, Hello Neighbor, to support families in need. The donation includes 3,000 Twin Sheet sets and 3,000 Plush Pillows that will be distributed to 12 nonprofits in 11 different states, a value of $400,245. This particular comfort donation has immediately helped 50 families arriving from Afghanistan who have enrolled in Miry's List in the last month. Along with the product donation, Purple employees wrote personal "welcome letters" to be shared when families receive the items.

"This donation from Purple could not have come at a better time," shared Miry Whitehill, the Founder of Miry's List. "We are seeing unprecedented demand for our programming. These families come with virtually nothing and our partnership with Purple will help provide them with essential supplies to help rebuild their lives and provide a warm welcome home."

Purple is also passionate about providing bedtime comfort to children in foster care and homeless shelters. Since 2020, the company has partnered with the Precious Dreams Foundation to raise awareness around the importance of sleep hygiene for children, especially those in difficult and stressful environments. In light of the holiday season and Giving Tuesday, Purple kicked off its donation drive this month with the Precious Dreams Foundation offering a Comfort Bag Donation option on the Purple website. Consumers online and in retail locations can purchase a Comfort Bag for $25 that includes bedtime items for kids in foster care or homeless shelters.

"Our mission has always been to improve lives through meaningful comfort solutions and we're proud to partner with companies like Miry's List and the Precious Dreams Foundation to help reach those goals," stated Joe Megibow, Purple's Chief Executive Officer. "It's an honor to support the efforts of these organizations with products and donations to ensure Afghanistan refugee families find comfort as they arrive, as well as to take care of children in our communities."

Through a challenging year, Purple has prioritized serving and giving back to communities in need. Since the start of 2021, the company has donated more than 30,158 comfort products across all categories to 184 various organizations. Purple has also worked with nonprofits such as the Autism Society of America, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the Paralyzed Veterans of America on a variety of programs, all with the goal to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions.

For additional information on Miry's List, visit miryslist.org. To get involved and show your support, you can donate to Precious Dreams Foundation by visiting donate.purple.com/precious-dreams/.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help improve lives through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, bedding, frames and more. Our products are the result of over 30 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, GelFlex Grid, is the foundation of many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. Visit Purple online at purple.com and "like" Purple on Facebook and "follow" on Instagram.

About Miry's List

Miry's List's approach is divided into three chronological pillars that start from our families' first steps off the plane: survive, hive, and thrive. Services offered in the survive phase include providing basic furnishings, meal and groceries delivery, car seats, etc. Services offered in the hive phase include Wishlist creation, English tutoring, playdates and social gatherings, shopping trips, rides to appointments, career development and mentoring, and pregnancy support. Displaced families are considered in the thrive phase when they can volunteer themselves and give back.

About Precious Dreams Foundation

Precious Dreams Foundation was founded in 2012 by Nicole Russell and Angie Medina and supports the wellbeing of children in foster care and homeless shelters by using bedtime comfort tools and positive reinforcement to empower children to self-comfort and focus on their dreams.

