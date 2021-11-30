SoftwareReviews Reveals the Best Accounting Software for Enterprise and Mid-market in 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software vendor landscape and a division of Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Data Quadrant Awards for Accounting Software for Enterprise and Midmarket. For 2021, two accounting software vendors have been identified as enterprise-level gold medalists, and four vendors have been named as mid-market gold medalists.

Accounting software automates finance management processes, ensuring the accuracy of financial transactions and the facilitation of reconciliation. Successful deployments enable better cash flow management, streamlined invoicing, more effective cost management, and easier compliance and audit reporting.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each winning software vendor is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the vendor and its product from the software user's point of view.

The Accounting Software gold medalists for 2021 are as follows for Enterprise:

Oracle E-Business Suite , +93 NEF, scored high for having integration features that allow the software to interface with legacy and other third-party applications.

SAP Business One , +92 NEF, exceeded user expectations for including budgeting forecasting functionality, allowing users to create budgets and develop forecasts.

The Accounting Software gold medalists for 2021 are as follows for Midmarket:

Wave Accounting , +98 NEF, ranked strongly for its user experience.

TallyPrime , +95 NEF, had users appreciating the provision of outstanding accounts receivable invoicing features.

FreshBooks , +94 NEF, has excellent project accounting features that allow users to track, report, and analyze financial results.

Zoho Books, +93 NEF, performed well overall, especially for its easy-to-use dashboard, analytics, and reporting capabilities.

