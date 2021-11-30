SUNNYVALE, Calif. and TAMPERE, Finland, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a commitment to cultivate a highly-trained workforce that will drive the innovative solutions of tomorrow, Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and Finland's Tampere University have established a state-of-the-art Technology Lab in Tampere's Faculty of the Built Environment, serving both the departments of Architecture and Civil Engineering.

Tampere University in Finland Establishes Trimble Technology Lab for the Faculty of the Built Environment

The Trimble Technology Lab will provide students enrolled in Tampere University's Faculty of the Built Environment hands-on experience with Trimble solutions. Applications of these solutions range from conceptual 3D modeling and design, 3D infrastructure modeling, planning and construction, structural analysis, design and optimization, BIM based scheduling and planning, design management and general use of BIM solutions throughout a building or infrastructure project lifecycle. Partnering with Trimble allows Tampere University to more fully integrate across its curricula the technological tools that are rapidly transforming how the built environment is designed, constructed and managed.

"The state-of-the-art Trimble Technology Lab at Tampere University will be the first of its kind in Finland," said Allyson McDuffie, director of Education & Outreach at Trimble. "This engagement is at the nexus of technology and education in the built environment. By increasing our already strong engagement through establishing a Trimble Technology Lab on campus, we're able to increase access to transformative technologies, ensuring that students are equipped to shape the future sustainable world."

"Partnering with Trimble will significantly strengthen our civil engineering and architecture studies by establishing a Trimble Technology Lab," said Antti Lönnqvist, dean of the Faculty of Built Environment at Tampere University. "Digitalization and the changes it brings are a great opportunity and challenge for the built environment sector. Related research and university education are very important operational areas for us. We want to equip our students with the best possible capabilities regarding modern technology solutions. This includes, in particular, solutions for building construction and the infrastructure with a focus on building and spatial surveying, architectural design, structural design, road and railway engineering, transport systems, geotechnical design and construction project management. In research, we want to be at the forefront, especially with regard to the comprehensive utilization of modern technology solutions in the built environment."

The lab will include a broad range of Trimble's technology including mechanical total stations and advanced software solutions including RealWorks® scanning software, Trimble Business Center Infrastructure Construction edition, Quadri, Novapoint, Quantum, Tilos, Tekla® Structures, Tekla Structural Designer, Tekla Tedds, Trimble Connect® collaboration platform and the company's popular 3D modeling software, SketchUp Pro and SketchUp studio bundle.

Trimble's broad Connected Construction portfolio enables all professionals along the project lifecycle to accelerate project processes—improving productivity, quality, transparency, safety and sustainability, while reducing waste.

About Tampere University

Tampere University is one of the most multidisciplinary universities in Finland where technology and social sciences come together in a unique way. With its seven faculties all internationally recognized fields of study are represented at our university. Solutions to tackle climate change, preserve the natural environment and improve the well-being and sustainability of societies are targets of prime importance for our research and education. Tampere University has over 19,000 degree students and it awards nearly 4,000 degrees annually. About one-third of them are awarded in technological fields and about a quarter in social sciences. For more information, visit: www.tuni.fi.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trimble