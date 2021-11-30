vipHomeLink and Franklin Mutual Insurance Announce Landmark Partnership

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Mutual Insurance Company and vipHomeLink announce a landmark partnership for FMI to offer all their homeowner policyholders a digital home management and claim prevention solution called FMI HomeAssist, powered by vipHomeLink, to provide additional value and protection to its members.

FMI is a leading mutual insurance company founded in 1879 and headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. vipHomeLink is an insurance technology company that provides corporate partners with a customized digital home engagement and claims prevention platform designed to boost customer retention rates and improve loss ratios over time.

Under the partnership, FMI will begin providing FMI HomeAssist, powered by vipHomeLink through its network of over 350 independent agency partners and on a complimentary basis to FMI's 70,000+ homeowner policyholders. The mobile solution enables homeowners to securely store all of their home information in one safe place, monitor and engage with their Home Fitness Index™, and receive tailored home maintenance reminders, expert tips, and helpful home recommendations regarding home safety, value, energy efficiency and more.

"vipHomeLink is an ideal partner for FMI," Brian Lytwynec, President and CEO of Franklin Mutual, said. "Their unique and innovative platform is designed to simplify homeownership, improve home safety, and prevent insurance claims. We are proud to begin offering FMI HomeAssist, powered by vipHomeLink to all our customers in 2022. Together, we will help our members and their families stay safe and prevent claims around their home."

Geoff Martin, President and Co-founder of vipHomeLink, stated, "We are thrilled to have partnered with such a dynamic and forward-thinking insurance carrier in Franklin Mutual! Together with the FMI team, we will enhance policyholder engagement and, over time, aim to significantly reduce homeowner insurance claims for their constituents."

Jonathan Zabek, FMI's Chief Data Scientist & CMO, added, "Approximately one-third of all homeowner claims are preventable. We are pleased to now offer a technology-based solution to empower our policyholders to better protect themselves and what is often their most valuable asset – their home."

Alfred Bentley, CEO and Founder of vipHomeLink, added, "We have been so impressed with Brian and the FMI leadership team. Given our mission at vipHomeLink to improve home safety and 'prevent the preventable', we truly appreciate the alignment between our organizations."

About Franklin Mutual Insurance Co.

Franklin Mutual Insurance is one of the most established and respected mutual insurance companies in New Jersey. Headquartered in Branchville, and in business since 1879, FMI offers superior insurance coverages to homeowners and business owners in New Jersey, sold through a network of professional independent agents. As a mutual company, FMI has no stockholders, but rather its primary responsibility and loyalty is to policyholders. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, FMI has the financial strength and stability to protect insureds and continue to grow the business. www.fmiweb.com

About vipHomeLink

vipHomeLink is a digital home management solution that helps homeowners maintain, organize and improve their homes. The Company partners with insurance carriers and agencies to drive engagement with homeowners, prevent home insurance claims, and improve home safety. The solution builds awareness of the home through expert, multi-channel digital content, provides customized home reminders and recommendations with an interactive in-app experience, and offers an annual "Virtual Home Checkup" service to members on the platform. vipHomeLink is based in Morristown, New Jersey. www.viphomelink.com

Contacts:

Geoff Martin

President, vipHomeLink

(917) 691-5901

Brian Lytwynec

President & CEO, Franklin Mutual Insurance Company

(973) 948-8805

