loanDepot donates $50,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast and will be title sponsor of Winter Wonderland event

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its week of giving, loanDepot, the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender, will donate $50,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast (California). As part of the donation, the company will be title sponsor of the Clubs' marquee "Winter Wonderland" event, which impacts more than 1,000 kids by bringing to life the magic of the holiday season through toys, crafts, cookies, hot cocoa and more.

"There's nothing greater than bringing joy to kids over the holiday season, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast create a truly magical experience at the Winter Wonderland event for families who may not otherwise have the opportunity," said Nicole Carrillo, EVP and chief accounting officer, loanDepot and board member, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast. "loanDepot's continued support of the Clubs is a reflection on their incredible work helping kids and families in our community reach their full potential and I'm beyond words to see this amplified during the holiday season."

The Winter Wonderland event unfolds December 18, 2021 at four clubs in the region. With loanDepot's headquarters in the area, company executives and team members plan to go above and beyond the donation, by hosting a toy drive and volunteering at the events to help create a magical experience for the kids.

"loanDepot has been a tremendous partner over the years, and it's only fitting that our first Corporate Champion also become the title sponsor of our first in-person Winter Wonderland event since taking a hiatus last year due to the pandemic," said Robert Santana, CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast. "The company truly believes in supporting our community and shares Boys & Girls Clubs' passion for empowering youth to achieve greatness – and we're beyond thankful for their continued support."

loanDepot has a history of supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast and was recently named the organization's first ever "Corporate Champion" for the company's dedication and support of youth and families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, loanDepot, sprang into action to support the Clubs' efforts providing critical goods, technology and services to the youth and families it serves – along with a full-scale volunteer effort which saw loanDepot executives and team members stepping up with friends and family each week. The Clubs' also benefited from loanDepot's "Home Means Everything" RBI Campaign – which unfolded during Major League Baseball's regular season and League Championship Series presented by loanDepot (ALCS and NLCS).

The $50,000 donation to Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast is one of five planned this week by loanDepot to support those who are most vulnerable during the holiday season in the communities where its employees live and work, and beyond. loanDepot will also donate to Second Harvest, United Cerebral Palsy of Orange County, War Heroes On Water and its 501c3 partner Freedom Alliance and Free Wheelchair Mission for a total combined donation of $250,000.

