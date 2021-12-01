New Canon CR-X300 4K Outdoor PTZ Camera Provides Connectivity, Flexibility, and Protection from the Elements

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the launch of the CR-X300 4K Outdoor PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) camera. The CR-X300 supports a full IP1 workflow, including a single cable solution with PoE++ for power that includes IP streaming of signal and control. Even better, the CR-X300 shares core imaging technologies, including image quality and autofocus capabilities Canon's popular lineup of professional camcorders, as well as the CR-N300 indoor PTZ camera.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.)

The CR-X300 supports a wide range of communications standards and provides an outstanding level of protection from environmental factors, making it an ideal remote PTZ camera system for video capture in such outdoor scenarios as sports broadcasts, live events, wild animal observation, and theme parks. In addition, the CR-X300 offers built-in ND filters to help with shooting outdoors in the sun. In recent years, the demand for video content has grown, including large amounts of content created and streamed on-location. By expanding its lineup of remote camera systems, Canon is providing users a more flexible, efficient, and less labor-intensive solution for video production workflows.

The new camera system delivers 4K 30P and 1080 60P / 4:2:2 / 10-bit video by leveraging video processing technologies cultivated through Canon's history of developing professional video cameras—including a 1/2.3-inch sensor and a DIGIC DV6 image processing platform. In addition, the CR-X300 features a 20x optical zoom lens with a 29.3 – 601mm equivalent2 focal length for video recording of various scenarios from wide-angle to the super-telephoto range.

The CR-X300 supports the same control and streaming protocols as Canon's CR-N500 and CR-N300 PTZ cameras. Canon's XC protocol allows for IP control of visual production equipment, including Canon's PTZ cameras, enabling them to work smoothly alongside the company's Cinema EOS system3 via the Canon RC-IP100 controller. The CR-X300, along with CR-N300 and CR-N500, can be controlled via XC Protocol with Canon's free Remote Camera Control Application software, as well as with industry controller leaders, such as RCT (Remote Camera Technology). In addition, these cameras can be controlled by multiple industry partners via VISCA over IP and VISCA Serial control, such as from Skaarhoj and others. This outdoor PTZ camera exhibits smooth and responsive pan and tilt movement, making it suitable for on-air and live streaming productions. The CR-X300 is also compatible with RTMP4 for live streaming and NDI® | HX protocol5, which supports live visual production, thus enabling users to build their own production environments, as well as RTP/RTSP.

The CR-X300 camera is resistant to dust and moisture, adhering to international IP65 standards for protection against water and other foreign substances. In addition, it is equipped with a lens wiper and an aluminum die-cast housing, helping reduce maintenance and allowing it to stand up to use in outdoor environments exposed to strong wind and rain. The CR-X300 is lightweight, weighing in under 16 lbs. and features a carrying handle and a 1/4 20 insert allowing it to be mounted to a tripod making it a good fit for temporary or permanent productions. The CR-X300 is compatible with the POE++6 standard, enabling the camera to be powered and controlled by a single LAN cable and thereby helping to reduce the cost and labor required for installation. The CR-X300 also offers multiple video IO's, including, Genlock, 6G-SDI, and HDMI.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon CR-X300 4K Outdoor PTZ Camera is scheduled to be available in February 2022 for an estimated retail price of $13299.00*. To see more about the features and benefits of this camera, please watch our launch video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hq3LLstt6lI.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. was selected as Most Loved Workplace on Newsweek's list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

1 Internet Protocol. A communications protocol for relaying information via internet networks.

2 35 mm film equivalent. When set to 4K UHD and IS OFF or Standard and IS ON.

3 Requires firmware update (released in August 2021). Supported models: EOS C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II. Support for additional models may be gradually introduced.

4 Real-Time Messaging Protocol. A standard developed by U.S.–based Adobe designed for transmission of audio, video, and data for media streaming and playback.

5 NDI® is a registered trademark of NewTek, Inc.

6 Power over Ethernet. Refers to technology that provides electrical power to a device using a LAN cable. POE++ designates support for devices that consume large amount of power.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.