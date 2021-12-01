Oliver Wyman Announces Partner Promotions For 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman today announced 62 senior professionals have been named Partners of the firm, representing the largest class of new Partners the Firm has ever had.
"Our new partners will deliver breakthrough impact to our clients around the world," said Nick Studer, President and CEO, Oliver Wyman. "They are highly talented trusted advisors and deep specialists who are dedicated to the success of our clients and our people. I'm confident that their contributions to Oliver Wyman in the future will be vast."
Effective January 1, 2022, the firm's new Partners are listed below in alphabetical order.
DEAN ADDIS – London
TOMAS ANDERSSON - Stockholm
ALEX BECKER – Chicago
VIRGILE BERTOLA – Paris
MANOJ BHOJWANI- New York
MAX-ALEXANDER BORRECK – Munich
ROBBIE BOURKE – London
JESSICA CLEMPNER – London
PILAR DEARRIBA – Madrid
MARIANNE DEBAINS – Paris
NIKOLAI DIENEROWITZ – London
BEN DIETL – New York
STEFAN DOBLER – New York
MUSTAFA DOMANIC – Dubai
MELANIE DUNN – Seattle
DEAN FAULKNER – London
TOM FLEMING – Paris
FRANCOIS FRANZL – New York
TIMMO FREUDL-GIERKE – Berlin
DAVIDE FURLAN – Milan
JULIA GOLDNER – Philadelphia
JAMES GORDON – Sydney
KATE GRADY – San Francisco
JULIAN GRANGER-BEVAN – Sydney
ALISON GRIGG – London
DOMINIQUE GUILHEM – Paris
KATIE GUNN – Boston
RUPERT HARRISON – London
RORY HEILAKKA – New York
FELIPE HILDEBRAND – Sao Paulo
MICHAEL HO – Hong Kong
DILEK IZEK – Amsterdam
SYED JAFRI – Dubai
SAMIR JAVERI – London
CHRISTOPHER JOHNSTONE – London
AMRUTA KELKAR – New York
UDY KHEMANI – New York
TRAVIS KISTLER – Washington
ANDREW KODESCH -San Francisco
DANIEL LEBLANC – Dallas
JAIME LIZARRAGA RODRIGUEZ – Madrid
LAURA MACONI – Sao Paulo
PHILIPP METTENHEIMER – Frankfurt
AHMAD MOURTADA – Doha
MIKE MOYLAN-JONES – London
CORNELIA NEUMANN – Amsterdam
BERND OEHRING – Munich
MAKSIM RYABUKHIN – Moscow
ANGREZ SARAN – London
DANA SCARDIGLI – New York
COSIMO SCHIAVONE – New York
MARC SCHOEFER – Frankfurt
ILINA SEN – San Francisco
SARAH SNIDER – Philadelphia
RAN STRUL – New York
PRADEEP SURESH – Houston
ARCHAG TOULOUMIAN – Paris
TONI TUGORES – New York
KK VENKATA – Singapore
CAROLYN VO – Dallas
STEVEN WALSH – Dallas
DUSTIN WISOTZKY – Munich
About Oliver Wyman
Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in 60 cities across 29 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 5,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC). For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Oliver Wyman