Resorts World Las Vegas, AEG Presents and International Design Firm Scéno Plus Unveil Brand-New Resorts World Theatre

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joint venture, Resorts World Las Vegas and Concerts West / AEG Presents have introduced the brand-new Resorts World Theatre, designed by award-winning firm Scéno Plus.

Exclusively programmed and operated by AEG Presents / Concerts West, the Resorts World Theatre is a state-of-the-art, 5,000-capacity multi-level live performance venue, set to make its grand debut with the launch of Carrie Underwood's production REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. In addition to Carrie Underwood, the theatre will also play host to world-renowned headliners including Katy Perry, Celine Dion and Luke Bryan.

"In collaboration with AEG, we are excited to introduce our guests to an extraordinary venue integrating world-class talent, innovative design by our partners at Scéno Plus, and cutting-edge technology," said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. "The Resorts World Theatre celebrates our customers by delivering on our brand promise of exceeding industry standards through luxury and high-tech multi-sensory experiences."

The seventh performance venue in the Entertainment Capital of the World designed by Scéno Plus, the Resorts World Theatre features the city's largest and tallest stage to date, covering an area of 13,550 square feet. The space, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unobstructed sightlines, fully configurable high-definition LED screens totaling over 5,000 square feet, and an unmatched immersive audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Hyperreal Sound technology.

"We are appreciative of our long-standing and trusted partnership with AEG, and for the collaboration with the Resorts World Las Vegas team to design a unique space, where unrivaled entertainers such as Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, can deliver memorable performances in the unparalleled comfort of the Resorts World Theatre," said Olivier Berthiaume-Bergé, President and CEO of Scéno Plus.

More information, including tickets for all upcoming Resorts World Theatre shows are available at www.rwlasvegas.com/entertainment.

