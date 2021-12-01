Win Big In Metro Diner's $1,000­,000 Sweepstakes

1,750 lucky Metro Diner guests will have a chance to win 1 of 10 Ford Mustangs and over $850,000 in gift card prizes!

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Diner® is adding more fuel to their holiday gift card promotion this season. Now through January 31, for every $25 a guest purchases in gift cards, they'll gain one entry into Metro Diner's first-time-ever $1,000,000 Sweepstakes!

The high-octane rewards include a brand new 2022 Ford Mustang for 10 grand prize winners. Another 1,740 winners will receive over $850,000 in gift card prizes when each diner gifts away $15,000 in gift cards to local guests. With 58 diners nationwide and 30 winners per location, your odds of scoring BIG are high.

Gift cards are the perfect way to introduce friends and family to Metro Diner's menu of classic comfort foods – from Fried Chicken & Waffles, to Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, 100% Angus burgers, Iron City Meatloaf, and breakfast served all day.

Everyone's a winner when they purchase Metro Diner gift cards now through Dec. 31. In addition to entries into the sweepstakes, guests will receive a $10 bonus card for every $50 in gift cards bought for friends, family or themselves – that's two automatic sweepstake entries!

Gift cards can be purchased in-diner or online at www.metrodiner.com/gift-cards. No purchase necessary. Ends 1/31/22. Must be a legal US resident of the 48 US or DC and 21 or older to enter. Subject to Official Rules available at www.metrodiner.com/sweepstakes. Void where prohibited. Winners will be randomly drawn on or by Feb. 11, 2022.

About Metro Diner

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts with 58 locations across the country. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, visit www.metrodiner.com and 'Like' Metro Diner on Facebook, or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and Twitter.

