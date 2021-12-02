All-Clad Metalcrafters Wins Big With Newest Innovation

PARISIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over five decades, All-Clad Metalcrafters, the premium cookware brand for both professional chefs and passionate home cooks alike, has been dedicated to using time-tested methods to innovate cookware with superior performance and durability for cooks of all skill levels. Cementing its dedication to innovation, All-Clad unveiled its latest technological breakthrough earlier this year – the All-Clad G5™ Graphite Core Collection – now a Good Housekeeping 2021 Kitchen Gear and Popular Science Best of What's New Awards winner.

Popular Science Best of What's New 2021 Award

After thorough vetting and consideration, the All-Clad G5™ Graphite Core Cookware was selected as a Good Housekeeping 2021 Kitchen Gear Awards winner among 51 other kitchen appliance and cooking products. For their first annual Kitchen Gear Awards Good Housekeeping's team of engineers and editors along with 660 consumer testers evaluated more than 150 products in real-life settings, assessing each for innovation, performance, ease of use and timelessness. Recognized for lightweight construction with high-quality performance, Good Housekeeping notes how the All-Clad G5™ Graphite Core Cookware is the perfect "trusty tool" to provide a lighter lift in the kitchen.

The first cookware technology with a graphite core from All-Clad, the G5™GRAPHITE CORE collection features three key improvements:

A graphite core that is 80% lighter than copper, making it easier to toss like a pro

Superior conductivity, making G5™ perfect for crisp, delicious browning

G5™ preheats quickly to save time and cools rapidly for easy clean-up after each meal

A testament to All-Clad's rigorous research and lab testing, the All-Clad G5™ Graphite Core Cookware has also been awarded a 2021 Popular Science Best of What's New Award in the Home Category. Each year, Popular Science recognizes 100 winners representing cutting edge and forward-thinking design within its category.

"The Best of What's New Awards celebrate the year's greatest feats of human ingenuity—the steps towards safer, healthier, more-sustainable, and happier days ahead," says Popular Science Editor-in-Chief Corinne Lozzio."Despite the supply chain challenges making headlines in 2021, breakthroughs across all our categories have helped us glimpse a future brimming with possibilities. This collection, which includes everything from an artificial intelligence mapping more-efficient airline routes to mountain-bike shocks that adjust themselves on the fly, is full of items we're proud to dub the Best of What's New."

The All-Clad G5™ Graphite Core Collection's 5-ply construction with a responsive, light-weight graphite core is bonded by 2 layers of conductive aluminum and then 2 layers of durable, stainless steel for maximum durability and fast, even heat distribution. Its ability to preheat quickly saves you time and is even more conductive than copper, helping to achieve the perfect crisp and delicious browning.

"We're thrilled to receive both of these awards," said Shivanthi Vannan, Vice President of Marketing at Groupe SEB USA. "Our teams work so hard at creating products our fans will love, so both are a true testament to All-Clad's dedication to developing innovative and long-lasting cookware for families and chefs of all levels with a variety of needs in the kitchen."

To learn more about All-Clad's history and latest innovations, visit all-clad.com

About All-Clad

Originally designed to meet the demands of professional chefs, All-Clad is the undisputed choice in top culinary circles and four-star kitchens throughout the world. Today, as the preferred premium cookware brand for both professional chefs and passionate home cooks alike, All-Clad is the "must-have" kitchen companion for cooking enthusiasts. With a 50-year history of superior, hand-crafted in the USA cookware, All-Clad is helping home cooks get restaurant-like results at home by elevating their skills with the right professional grade tools – you know, the ones pro chefs actually use. So that they can feel and do as the experts do, even in their own kitchens. All-Clad is part of the Groupe SEB family of brands. For more information, please visit www.all-clad.com .

About Best Of What's New

Every year since 1988, the editors of Popular Science have reviewed thousands of products in search of the top 100 innovations—breakthrough products and technologies that represent significant advancements in their categories. Best of What's New Awards are presented to products and technologies in 10 categories: Aerospace, Automotive, Engineering, Entertainment, Gadgets, Health, Home, Personal Care, Sports & Outdoors, and Security.

About Popular Science

Established in 1872, Popular Science is one of America's oldest and most trusted magazine brands. Popular Science has a legacy of bringing readers groundbreaking innovations and discoveries, demystifying the world, and examining everything from the marvels of deep space to the secret lives of everyday staples. Popular Science makes science and tech engaging, approachable, and inclusive to keep readers, listeners, and viewers plugged in to and excited about the world around them. Popular Science is part of Recurrent Ventures, a privately held media company that includes brands like The Drive, Futurism, and Outdoor Life as well as the licensing group responsible for Popular Science's line of Telescopes, STEM toys, children's books, and more.

About Good Housekeeping

Celebrating 136 years, Good Housekeeping (GoodHousekeeping.com) is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 30+ million readers to discover genius innovations, delicious ideas, style-savvy trends, compelling news and best-in-class products for their homes, families and themselves. The Good Housekeeping Institute's state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping's seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal, which are among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping, which also has five international editions, is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst attracts more readers of monthly magazines than any other publisher. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach 155 million readers and site visitors each month—two-thirds of all millennials, and over 80% of Gen Z and millennial women in the country (source: 2019 comScore/MRI 11-18/S18). With more than 25 brands in the U.S., the company publishes over 300 editions and 245 websites around the world. Follow Good Housekeeping on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and on the Inside the Institute blog.

Good Housekeeping Best Kitchen Gear Award 2021

All-Clad Metalcrafters (PRNewsfoto/All-Clad Metalcrafters)

