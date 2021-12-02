Datawords Partners with Contentful to Accelerate Localized Digital Experience for Global Clients

PARIS and NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datawords Group , the global leader in multicultural technologies, has announced a strategic partnership with Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business. Through this partnership, Datawords and Contentful will provide businesses with an advanced approach combining technology integration and cultural intelligence to facilitate the work of in-house digital teams, all while improving the user experience of individual customers.

As customers increasingly interact with companies through digital channels, content plays an increasingly important role in the creation and delivery of successful digital strategies. Contentful unifies content in a single hub and structures it for use across digital channels so digital teams can assemble content and deliver digital experiences faster and at scale. With an API-first approach, Contentful can be integrated with a company's existing systems and extended through Contentful's market-leading App Framework.

Over half a million developers and thousands of brands and organizations around the world, including over 30 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on Contentful to create and deliver digital experiences across websites, mobile apps, digital displays and other connected devices.

Datawords, meanwhile, combines a mastery of local cultures with technological expertise to roll out international strategies for major global brands across all digital platforms. Through the partnership, Datawords helps clients and prospects implement Contentful's platform to further leverage their content as a strategic asset. The combined expertise of Datawords and Contentful will enable clients to deliver differentiated, culturally-specific digital experiences faster than ever.

As Felix Elkmann, Senior Vice President responsible for Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, Datawords Group, explains: "We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Contentful. As fast-growing tech companies operating internationally, we are both eager to provide the best quality standards and increased efficiency. We have no doubt that this partnership will be a success, to the benefit of our shared clients."

Kristin Brown, Head of Partnerships EMEA/Asia for Contentful, added: "Companies with an international strategy are looking for greater value from structured content that can be localized, personalized and delivered across digital channels. Contentful is delighted to partner with Datawords to help our shared international clients create more efficient content management workflows and accelerate their time to market with new digital experiences."

About Datawords Group

Created in 2000, Datawords Group combines a mastery of local cultures with technological expertise to roll out international strategies for major global brands across all digital platforms. Headed by a team of co-founders, Datawords Group has a presence in Europe, Asia and America. The group offers unmatched proficiency in multicultural technologies and stands out from the pack with the exceptional diversity of its 800 employees, representing over 50 nationalities and more than 60 languages. Datawords Group recorded a €70M turnover in 2021. The Datawords Group continues to grow with ground-breaking companies like Vanksen, 87 Seconds, Wezen and Whatsquare.

Learn more about the Datawords Group at www.datawordsgroup.co m and on LinkedIn .

About Contentful

Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business, helps over 30% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of brands around the world create and manage digital experiences for their customers across any channel. It enables greater speed and scale than traditional CMS solutions. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, structures it for use in any digital channel, and integrates seamlessly with hundreds of other tools through open APIs. Companies such as Gucci, Plaid, Goodrx, Intercom, Notion, Staples and many others rely on Contentful's platform. For more information, visit https://www.contentful.com/

