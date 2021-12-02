Michael Baker International Selected by ARDOT for $50 Million Maximum Value On-Call Design Services Contract

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, has been selected by the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) for a three-year, $50 million maximum value On-Call Design Services contract. The statewide contract will focus on the design of highway projects in Arkansas on an as-needed basis through the end of 2024 and aligns with the Connecting Arkansas Program, one of the largest highway construction programs ever undertaken by ARDOT.

"Michael Baker has worked throughout Arkansas for nearly 20 years and our personnel bring extensive local experience and knowledge to this new contract," said Amanda Furr, Office Executive for Michael Baker International's Little Rock office. "We are proud to build upon our partnership with ARDOT and be a part of Arkansas's growing infrastructure programs. Our team is committed to delivering trust, expertise and innovation to achieve success for the state's On-Call Design Services projects."

Under this contract, Michael Baker will undertake a variety of projects, including resurfacing, restoration, rehabilitation, reconstruction, new construction, capacity improvements, intersection improvements, conceptual layouts, site design, cost estimates, engineering studies, value engineering studies or any other design-oriented tasks needed for project development for ARDOT.

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit mbakerintl.com.

