Rosewood Riyadh To Open In 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® continues its strategic global growth with the announcement of Rosewood Riyadh, a new-build luxury hotel set to open in the Saudi Arabian capital in 2025. Situated adjacent to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, Rosewood Riyadh will be located within Diriyah Gate, a progressive mixed-use development project poised to become the country's leading cultural and lifestyle destination. The hotel is destined to bring a new level of luxury to the local and regional hospitality landscape and present an exceptional opportunity for both business and leisure travelers to immerse themselves in one of the Middle East's most important cities.

Rosewood Riyadh

The latest expression of Rosewood's ambitious global expansion strategy, which currently includes 25 properties in the pipeline, Rosewood Riyadh will mark the brand's second property in Saudi Arabia, joining Rosewood Jeddah, and fourth in the region, including Rosewood Abu Dhabi and Rosewood Doha opening in 2022.

"We are thrilled to further our presence in the Middle East with an opening in Riyadh, a historic trade hub and exemplar of 21st century vision, that is now a major destination for international business and cultural exploration," said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "The Diriyah Gate development is bringing the destination to an expanded international audience of discerning travelers and we're excited to be a part of the city's continued evolution and commitment to redeveloping heritage areas for future generations."

"Rosewood will bring a level of refinement to Diriyah, mirroring the past whilst providing guests with the excitement of the future, in the same way Diriyah will lead travellers from Saudi's historical past to the present. The exclusive nature of the Rosewood experience will bring excitement to Diriyah through the development of their renowned wellness offerings, famed Explorers Club and F&B talent. Guests will be immersed in a cultural journey spanning the centuries through the joint efforts of Diriyah and the Rosewood team; we are excited to unveil more in the coming months," said Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of DGDA.

The largest city on the Arabian Peninsula and the political and administrative center of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh is a dynamic destination rich with history. Boasting myriad cultural institutions from forts and palaces to museums and marketplaces, the metropolis attracts a wide range of nearly five million visitors each year. Nestled around the city's UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, Diriyah Gate is set to underscore Riyadh's status as a Middle East magnet for travelers. It also provides a perfect canvas for the Rosewood brand to express its A Sense of Place® concept and celebrate its unique location.

In addition to Rosewood, the inspired set of heritage, hospitality, education, retail and dining experiences at Diriyah Gate will include a culinary center, cinema, art academy and more, with all buildings showcasing their own interpretations of the destination's iconic Najdi style. By honoring this traditional architectural typology while incorporating modern principles of New Urbanism, the development aims to revitalize the area for locals and tourists alike while protecting its history.

The hotel itself will occupy a standalone building boasting 250 ultra-luxury accommodations, including 202 guestrooms and suites and 48 Wadi Suites ranging from one to three bedrooms. The property will further feature four restaurants and bars; Asaya, Rosewood's integrative well-being concept; and Rosewood Explorers, the brand's culturally inspired children's club. Additional recreation will span a state-of-the-art fitness center and expansive meetings and events spaces including a ballroom. Visitors will enjoy exceptional access to many of the city's key landmarks, lifestyle activities, and corporate destinations via Rosewood Riyadh's prime positioning within the development.

Rosewood Riyadh adds to Rosewood Hotels & Resorts' impressive global growth plan and is the eighth property opening announced by the brand in 2021, a testament to the hospitality group's vitality and vision. Additional projects that have recently been added to the pipeline include Rosewood properties in Rome, Miyakojima, Hangzhou, Chongqing, Mexico City, and San Francisco.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 28 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 16 countries, with 25 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for ownership or rent in extraordinary destinations within the brand's wide-ranging portfolio.

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia's foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom's 2030 Vision, seven square kilometers of Diriyah, just 15 minutes northwest of Riyadh's city center, will be transformed into one of the world's foremost historic tourism destinations.

As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use, traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past.

Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognized as one of the world's foremost mud-brick cities and was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010.

Diriyah's cultural and lifestyle experiences will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors.

The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh's new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. The two-square-kilometer Wadi Hanifah will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues within beautiful wadi surroundings.

About Wadi Safar

To the west of Diriyah sits Wadi Safar - a place of outstanding cultural history; a destination steeped in heritage and rich cultural tradition nestled within 60 square kilometers of unspoilt natural landscape. Much as this special location once was the gathering place for traders and travelers from Asia, Africa and Europe, Wadi Safar is being developed to be today's modern embodiment: a cultural hub where the world's finest experiences and visionary minds will combine. This unique and ever-evolving story is being shaped by a chorus of exceptional brands and voices, coming together to create a new global landmark and construct a new legacy for the Kingdom.

About Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 to preserve Diriyah's history, celebrate its community and develop the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif into one of the world's greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabian culture and heritage.

We are focused on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom's history including the stories of our forefathers as well as our physical heritage. In line with design, development and preservation standards, DGDA will create an environment that enhances Diriyah's historic, national and international relevance including the preservation of At-Turaif.

DGDA is transforming Diriyah into one of the region's foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of our history, instilling a sense of Saudi Arabian pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Authority is ensuring Diriyah's cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings.

We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals. DGDA will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural and historical achievements, connecting with the roots of the Saudi state and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community.

DGDA works alongside Diriyah's executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190sqkm) and will exercise best practice in Land Management, and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.

About Diriyah Development Company

Diriyah Development Company (DevCo) is a subsidiary entity within DGDA which is responsible for the design, development and delivery aspects of the project. It was set up in 2021 as part of the authority's growth acceleration plans, with the new structure helping DGDA to prepare for imminent and expedited expansion.

