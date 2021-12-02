Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, ended October 31, 2021. Unless otherwise indicated, any reference to income statement items refers to results from continuing operations.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Net sales were $230.5 million , a decrease of $18.3 million , or 7.3%, from the comparable quarter last year.

Gross margin was 44.3%, compared with 40.6% for the comparable quarter last year.

Quarterly GAAP net income was $50.9 million , or $1.05 per diluted share, compared with $49.1 million , or $0.87 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year.

Quarterly non-GAAP net income was $55.3 million , or $1.13 per diluted share, compared with $52.8 million , or $0.93 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for income exclude costs related to the planned relocation of our headquarters and certain manufacturing and distribution operations to Tennessee , the spin-off of the outdoor products and accessories business in fiscal 2021, COVID-19 related expenses, and other costs. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.

Quarterly non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $80.4 million , or 34.9% of net sales, compared with $78.9 million , or 31.7% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year.

Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Throughout the past 18 months of unprecedented demand levels for our industry, our focus has continued to be on the long term – and our team has been hard at work positioning Smith & Wesson for continued impressive operating results and maintaining our market leadership regardless of market conditions. During our second quarter, as demand levels eased from historical highs experienced during the height of the pandemic, the results of those efforts and our flexible model were evident. Despite a year over year revenue decline, our operations team actually delivered higher gross profit, more than offsetting the decrease in the top line. Our sales, marketing, and new product teams continued our steady cadence of new product introductions, with the most recent being our brand new M&P 10MM introduced last month and we have great confidence going forward to continue being the brand of choice at retail by connecting with both the millions of new firearms owners and our loyal long time enthusiasts in new and innovative ways, continuing to introduce exciting new products, and leveraging our unique ability to adjust rapidly to market dynamics through our flexible manufacturing model."

Smith continued, "Late last quarter, we announced our intention to relocate our headquarters and certain of our operations to Maryville, Tennessee in 2023 and work on this project has begun in earnest. With a successful groundbreaking ceremony held on November 5th, we are excited about the opportunity to shape our company for generations to come. The new state-of-the-art facility will serve as our headquarters and will be the new home for our plastic injection molding, assembly, and logistics operations, and will solidify the future of Smith & Wesson – an innovative, nimble organization, whose dedicated employees leverage the latest technology to produce products that set the standard for firearms enthusiasts around the globe. We would like to thank the state of Tennessee and the Blount County community for such a warm welcome, and we look forward to calling Maryville, Tennessee home."

Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Our second quarter results continue to demonstrate our ability to react to the changing needs of the market. We delivered a 370 basis point increase in gross margin that more than offset a 7.3% decrease in revenue compared with the prior year second quarter. Although below the prior year, the current quarter's revenue represents a two-year compounded growth rate of over 140% and is one of the many examples of how our flexible manufacturing model allows our business to return impressive financial performance in both increasing and decreasing demand environments. Inventory in the channel has finally been restored in many of our product categories and we continue to replenish our internal inventories. We believe that our strong balance sheet, impressive product array, and commitment to be the market leader will enable us to continue to invest in our business and capture market share, as we fulfill our commitment to return capital to our stockholders. Our Board of Directors has again authorized our $0.08 per share quarterly dividend, which will be paid to stockholders of record on December 16th with payment to be made on January 4th."

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



As of:

October 31, 2021

April 30, 2021

(In thousands, except par value and share data) ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,391

$ 113,017 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $38 on October 31, 2021 and $107 on April 30, 2021 44,226

67,442 Inventories 120,277

78,477 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,321

8,408 Income tax receivable 1,717

909 Total current assets 333,932

268,253 Property, plant, and equipment, net 136,932

141,612 Intangibles, net 4,322

4,417 Goodwill 19,024

19,024 Other assets 10,966

13,082

505,176

446,388 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 49,070

$ 57,337 Accrued expenses and deferred revenue 31,958

33,136 Accrued payroll and incentives 11,068

17,381 Accrued income taxes 1,722

1,157 Accrued profit sharing 7,777

14,445 Accrued warranty 2,142

2,199 Total current liabilities 103,737

125,655 Deferred income taxes 904

904 Finance lease payable, net of current portion 38,228

38,786 Other non-current liabilities 13,999

14,659 Total liabilities 156,868

180,004 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 74,546,592 issued and 48,294,374 shares outstanding on October 31, 2021 and 74,222,127 shares issued and 49,937,329 shares outstanding on April 30, 2021 75

74 Additional paid-in capital 275,229

273,431 Retained earnings 445,306

325,181 Accumulated other comprehensive income 73

73 Treasury stock, at cost (26,252,218 shares on October 31, 2021 and 24,284,798 on April 30, 2021) (372,375)

(332,375) Total stockholders' equity 348,308

266,384

$ 505,176

$ 446,388

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended October 31,

For the Six Months Ended October 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(In thousands, except per share data) Net sales

$230,479

$248,729

$505,088

$478,614 Cost of sales

128,484

147,656

273,151

285,117 Gross profit

101,995

101,073

231,937

193,497 Operating expenses:















Research and development

1,744

1,855

3,552

3,761 Selling, marketing, and distribution

11,423

11,614

22,057

21,609 General and administrative

23,436

23,224

41,049

45,007 Total operating expenses

36,603

36,693

66,658

70,377 Operating income from continuing operations

65,392

64,380

165,279

123,120 Other income/(expense), net:















Other income/(expense), net

833

693

1,493

760 Interest expense, net

(466)

(1,490)

(1,011)

(2,806) Total other income/(expense), net

367

(797)

482

(2,046) Income from operations before income taxes

65,759

63,583

165,761

121,074 Income tax expense

14,824

14,465

37,944

28,657 Income from continuing operations

$ 50,935

$ 49,118

$127,817

$ 92,417 Discontinued operations:















Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

3,123

—

8,209 Net income

$ 50,935

$ 52,241

$127,817

$100,626

















Net income per share:















Basic - continuing operations

$ 1.06

$ 0.88

$ 2.65

$ 1.66 Basic - net income

$ 1.06

$ 0.93

$ 2.65

$ 1.81 Diluted - continuing operations

$ 1.05

$ 0.87

$ 2.63

$ 1.64 Diluted - net income

$ 1.05

$ 0.92

$ 2.63

$ 1.78 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic

48,147

55,914

48,270

55,691 Diluted

48,692

56,531

48,524

56,475

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)









For the Six Months Ended

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020

(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Income from continuing operations $ 127,817

$ 92,417 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 15,210

17,129 Loss on sale/disposition of assets 57

3 Provision for losses on notes and accounts receivable 781

29 Impairment of long-lived tangible assets 86

— Stock-based compensation expense 2,366

2,075 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 22,435

(7,787) Inventories (41,800)

24,852 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 87

(43) Income taxes (242)

(8,267) Accounts payable (8,514)

28,331 Accrued payroll and incentives (6,313)

(1,043) Accrued profit sharing (6,668)

4,613 Accrued expenses and deferred revenue (1,206)

(16,212) Accrued warranty (57)

1,055 Other assets 2,030

2,561 Other non-current liabilities (705)

(1,625) Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 105,364

138,088 Cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations —

(2,225) Net cash provided by operating activities 105,364

135,863 Cash flows from investing activities:





Payments to acquire patents and software (156)

(350) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 70

— Payments to acquire property and equipment (10,113)

(14,964) Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (10,199)

(15,314) Cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations —

(1,143) Net cash used in investing activities (10,199)

(16,457) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from loans and notes payable —

25,000 Cash paid for debt issuance costs —

(450) Payments on finance lease obligation (531)

(479) Payments on notes and loans payable —

(185,000) Distribution to AOUT —

(25,000) Payments to acquire treasury stock (40,000)

— Dividend distribution (7,692)

(2,795) Proceeds from exercise of options to acquire common stock, including employee stock purchase plan 831

2,195 Payment of employee withholding tax related to restricted stock units (1,399)

(2,173) Cash used in by financial activities - continuing operations (48,791)

(188,702) Cash used in financial activities - discontinued operations —

(166) Net cash used inprovided by financing activities (48,791)

(188,868) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 46,374

(69,462) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 113,017

125,011 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 159,391

$ 55,549 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information





Cash paid for:





Interest $ 1,116

$ 2,188 Income taxes $ 38,186

$ 40,888

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020

$

% of Sales

$

% of Sales

$

% of Sales

$

% of Sales GAAP gross profit $ 101,995

44.3%

$ 101,073

40.6%

$ 231,937

45.9%

$ 193,497

40.4% Relocation expenses 1,087

0.5%

—

—

1,087

0.2%

—

— COVID-19 3

0.0%

10

0.0%

31

0.0%

896

0.2% Non-GAAP gross profit $ 103,085

44.7%

$ 101,083

40.6%

$ 233,055

46.1%

$ 194,393

40.6%































GAAP operating expenses $ 36,603

15.9%

$ 36,693

14.8%

$ 66,658

13.2%

$ 70,377

14.7% Amortization of acquired intangible assets (70)

0.0%

(83)

0.0%

(142)

0.0%

(166)

0.0% Transition costs 80

0.0%

(4,338)

-1.7%

80

0.0%

(7,933)

-1.7% COVID-19 (52)

0.0%

(92)

0.0%

(100)

0.0%

(159)

0.0% Spin related stock-based compensation 10

0.0%

(442)

-0.2%

(62)

0.0%

(442)

-0.1% Relocation expenses (4,461)

-1.9%

—

—

(4,461)

-0.9%

—

— Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 32,110

13.9%

$ 31,738

12.8%

$ 61,973

12.3%

$ 61,677

12.9%































GAAP operating income $ 65,392

28.4%

$ 64,380

25.9%

$ 165,279

32.7%

$ 123,120

25.7% Amortization of acquired intangible assets 70

0.0%

83

0.0%

142

0.0%

166

0.0% Transition costs (80)

0.0%

4,338

1.7%

(80)

0.0%

7,933

1.7% COVID-19 55

0.0%

102

0.0%

131

0.0%

1,055

0.2% Spin related stock-based compensation (10)

0.0%

442

0.2%

62

0.0%

442

0.1% Relocation expenses 5,548

2.4%

—

—

5,548

1.1%

—

— Non-GAAP operating income $ 70,975

30.8%

$ 69,345

27.9%

$ 171,082

33.9%

$ 132,716

27.7%































GAAP income from continuing operations $ 50,935

22.1%

$ 49,118

19.7%

$ 127,817

25.3%

$ 92,417

19.3% Amortization of acquired intangible assets 70

0.0%

83

0.0%

142

0.0%

166

0.0% Transition costs (80)

0.0%

4,338

1.7%

(80)

0.0%

7,933

1.7% COVID-19 55

0.0%

102

0.0%

131

0.0%

1,055

0.2% Spin related stock-based compensation (10)

0.0%

442

0.2%

62

0.0%

442

0.1% Relocation expenses 5,548

2.4%

—

—

5,548

1.1%

—

— Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,258)

-0.5%

(1,241)

-0.5%

(1,328)

-0.3%

(2,399)

-0.5% Non-GAAP income from continuing operations $ 55,260

24.0%

$ 52,842

21.2%

$ 132,292

26.2%

$ 99,614

20.8%































GAAP income from continuing operations per share - diluted $ 1.05





$ 0.87





$ 2.63





$ 1.64



Amortization of acquired intangible assets —





—





—





—



Transition costs —





0.08





—





0.14



COVID-19 —





—





—





0.02



Spin related stock-based compensation —





0.01





—





0.01



Relocation expenses 0.11





—





0.11





—



Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.03)





(0.02)





(0.03)





(0.04)



Non-GAAP income from continuing operations per share - diluted $ 1.13





$ 0.93 (a)



$ 2.73 (a)



$ 1.76 (a)

































(a) Non-GAAP net income per share does not foot due to rounding.































SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities $ (3,723)

$ 55,265

$ 105,364

$ 138,088 Net cash used in investing activities (4,431)

(8,674)

(10,199)

(15,314) Free cash flow $ (8,154)

$ 46,591

$ 95,165

$ 122,774

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDAS (in thousands) (Unaudited)



















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020

















GAAP income from continuing operations

$ 50,935

$ 49,118

$ 127,817

$ 92,417 Interest expense

516

1,517

1,101

2,879 Income tax expense

14,824

14,465

37,944

28,657 Depreciation and amortization

7,724

8,145

15,166

16,282 Stock-based compensation expense

914

1,191

2,366

2,075 COVID-19

55

102

131

1,055 Transition costs

(80)

4,338

(80)

7,933 Relocation expense

5,548

—

5,548

— Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS

$ 80,436

$ 78,876

$ 189,993

$ 151,298

