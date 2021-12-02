Wood Partners Breaks Ground on Newest Luxury Apartment Community in Austin: Alta Blue Goose

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, today announced the groundbreaking of its latest luxury residential community—Alta Blue Goose—located in Austin, Texas. The community is scheduled to officially open by the end of 2022 with pre-leasing expected to begin in late 2022.

Wood Partners (PRNewsfoto/Wood Partners)

"Wood Partners is thrilled to break ground on Alta Blue Goose, which will provide an ideal home for those looking to move to the flourishing East Austin area," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "This is an exciting addition to our Austin portfolio as we continue to expand our presence in Central Texas."

At completion, Alta Blue Goose will offer 300 apartment homes comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each home will be outfitted with luxurious urban accents and high-end finishes including granite countertops, 42-inch kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, in-home washer and dryer sets, and vinyl plank flooring throughout the kitchen, living room and baths. Select units will also feature a smart technology package providing added connectivity and security for residents.

Alta Blue Goose will provide residents with a wide range of attractive amenities including a resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen with a grilling area, and a dog park. Residents will also have access to a clubroom area that features a state-of-the-art fitness center, business and conference spaces and ample entertainment areas. All common areas throughout the community will feature an urban design motif and will be equipped with high-speed internet hotspots to ensure no shortage of connectivity.

Situated just south of Austin's thriving tech corridor, the forthcoming property will place residents in proximity to the corporate hubs for Dell, Samsung, Facebook, Tesla, GM and The Home Depot. Alta Blue Goose is also located just adjacent to Wildhorse Ranch, a newly established master planned community, and the $880M transformation of Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park, home to hiking and biking trails, fishing piers and picnic areas.

"Alta Blue Goose's location at the crossroads of HWY 290 and SH 130 provides residents easy access to East Austin's best shopping, dining, and entertainment options, as well as the city's largest park, Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park, that is less than a mile from the property," added Barrett. "To date, Wood Partners has delivered or is currently developing approximately 1,400 units in the Austin market. We are eager to add Alta Blue Goose to our portfolio, and we continue to pursue numerous opportunities in the greater Austin area."

