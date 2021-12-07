GES Invites IAEE Expo! Expo! Attendees to Booth #839

Reconnect with the GES team to celebrate live events and explore new ways to work together

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GES, a global full-service provider for live events, invites International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) Expo! Expo! attendees to engage with the GES team in the REconnect, REfocus and REinvent booth experience. GES is thrilled to reconnect with IAEE Expo!Expo! attendees in person to celebrate the return of live events and explore new ways to work together.

GES' themed environment entitled "REconnect, REfocus and REinvent" provides an opportunity for attendees to reunite on the show floor, and learn how GES delivers solutions to their biggest challenges with tools and services to simplify planning and execution of live events. "Our team looks forward to reconnecting with attendees at IAEE EXPO! EXPO! and learning about how their business needs have changed over the past 18 months," said GES EVP of Exhibition Sales, Chuck Grouzard. "With our renewed focus, our experienced team is there to help Show Organizers and Exhibitors overcome complexities and explore together new ways to maximize the success of their shows."

GES recently launched the GES Plus Series℠, the industry's broadest simplification project across multiple exhibitor services and product offerings. The initiative has rigorously analyzed all pricing structures and created a comprehensive series that is easy to understand for Show Organizers and Exhibitors. The first two programs in this series are Material Handling and Electrical Services launched in late May. These newly launched programs focus on simplifying rate structures and invoicing by packaging labor and materials. The GES Plus Series℠ will continue to add additional products and services in the upcoming weeks.

